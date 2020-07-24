Global  
 

Pc Harper death highlights constant danger to police, says senior investigator
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:08s - Published
The death of Pc Andrew Harper has highlighted the constant risks and dangersthat police officers face while on duty, the case’s senior investigatingofficer has said.

Detective Superintendent Stuart Blaik, of the Thames ValleyPolice Major Crime Unit, said a review of risk management around similarincidents would be undertaken following the “catastrophic” event.

Killing of Andrew Harper Killing of Andrew Harper British police officer killed in the line of duty

PC Andrew Harper's teenage killers jailed as judge says they showed 'no remorse'

 Three teenagers who killed PC Andrew Harper have been jailed as a judge said they had shown "no remorse".
Independent

PC Andrew Harper's widow writes to PM to ask for murder retrial of his killers

 Lissie Harper describes first hearing as 'atrociously below board' and highlights fears jurors were intimidated
Independent

PC Andrew Harper death: Innocent man's family 'torn apart' by murder charge

 Jed Foster was charged with killing PC Andrew Harper before the case against him was dropped.
BBC News
Pc Harper death: Three teenagers convicted of manslaughter [Video]

Pc Harper death: Three teenagers convicted of manslaughter

Driver Henry Long, 19, has been found not guilty of murder, but had ealierpleaded guilty to manslaughter over the death of Pc Andrew Harper. PassengersJessie Cole and Albert Bowers, both 18, were cleared of murder but foundguilty of manslaughter.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

