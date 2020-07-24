Pc Harper death highlights constant danger to police, says senior investigator

|
Killing of Andrew Harper British police officer killed in the line of duty
PC Andrew Harper's teenage killers jailed as judge says they showed 'no remorse'Three teenagers who killed PC Andrew Harper have been jailed as a judge said they had shown "no remorse".
Independent
PC Andrew Harper's widow writes to PM to ask for murder retrial of his killersLissie Harper describes first hearing as 'atrociously below board' and highlights fears jurors were intimidated
Independent
PC Andrew Harper death: Innocent man's family 'torn apart' by murder chargeJed Foster was charged with killing PC Andrew Harper before the case against him was dropped.
BBC News
Pc Harper death: Three teenagers convicted of manslaughter
