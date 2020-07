Mississippi tax-free holiday underway

REVENUE" SAYSSHOPPING WON'T BE ANY DIFFERENT.TODAY AND TOMORROW-- YOU CAN BUYITEMS LIKECLOTHES, SHOES AND SCHOOLSUPPLIES-- TAXFREE.THE ONE RESTRICTION-- EACHINDIVIDUAL ITEMCAN COST NO MORE THANONE-HUNDRED DOLLARS.YOU ARE ABLE TO STAY SAFE ATHOME IF YOWANT AND STILL TAKE ADVANTAGE OFTHEHOLIDAY.

JACOB MANLEY - STATE DEPARTMENTOF REVENUEAS IT'S MENTIONED ON OUR WEBSITE,IF YOU DO ORDER ONLINE AS LONG IT'S UNDER 100 DOLLARS AS IT ISWITH EVERYTHING THEN THERE WILLBE NO TAX ON YOUR PURCHASE.THE SALES TAX HOLIDAY ENDSTOMORROW NIGHT.THERE'S A MASK GIVEAWAY IN YAZOOCITY TODAY."JACKSON HEART STUDY" AND THE"J