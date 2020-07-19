Global  
 

Arsenal not haunted by Europa League loss to Chelsea, says Arteta
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:08s - Published
Arsenal not haunted by Europa League loss to Chelsea, says Arteta

Arsenal not haunted by Europa League loss to Chelsea, says Arteta

Arsenal's Arteta says Europa League defeat to Chelsea not on players minds ahead of FA Cup final

Arsenal want to 'save season' by winning FA Cup - Lacazette

 Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette says the players are excited about the FA Cup final because they know they can "save our season".
BBC News

Saturday's football gossip: Chelsea close to Havertz deal

 Barcelona want Man City defender, Chelsea close in on Havertz deal, Arsenal could swap Guendouzi for Coutinho, plus more.
BBC News
FA Cup final preview: Arsenal v Chelsea [Video]

FA Cup final preview: Arsenal v Chelsea

Two of the Premier League's youngest managers will go head-to-head at Wembleylooking for their first piece of silverware in their managerial careers.Arsenal face London rivals Chelsea in the first FA Cup final without fans inattendance.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published

'We must put ourselves under FA Cup final pressure' - Lampard

 Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says his side "cannot cruise" into Saturday's FA Cup final against Arsenal at Wembley.
BBC News
Chelsea given FA Cup final boost with return of Kante and Willian [Video]

Chelsea given FA Cup final boost with return of Kante and Willian

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard confirms N'Golo Kante and Willian are fit and back in contention for the FA Cup final against Arsenal.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:31Published

Solskjaer demands more as United defy critics to finish third [Video]

Solskjaer demands more as United defy critics to finish third

Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer demanded more from Manchester United after defyingthe critics to clinch a Champions League return. Bruno Fernandes' penalty anda goal from Jesse Lingard sealed third in the Premier League after a 2-0final-day win at Leicester. It ended a one-year exile from Europe's top tableand left the Foxes having to settle for fifth place and the Europa League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Chelsea into Champions League as Wolves miss out on Europa League spot

 Chelsea seal fourth place in the Premier League to wrap up qualification for next season's Champions League with a 2-0 win over Wolves.
BBC News
Homegrown Harry Kane is the ‘special one’ for Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham [Video]

Homegrown Harry Kane is the ‘special one’ for Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham

Jose Mourinho reckons Harry Kane’s relationship with Tottenham means he would not be as “special” playing for another team.Kane put on a masterclass to score twice in a 3-0 win over Leicester that strengthens Spurs’ Europa League qualification hopes going into the final game of the season.It was his sixth goal since the Premier League restart and 13th in 18 games under Mourinho, rubbishing suggestions from some pundits that he cannot flourish under the Portuguese’s style.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published

FA Cup win could help Aubameyang 'believe' - Arteta

 Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says winning the FA Cup to secure European football may persuade captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay.
BBC News

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal FA Cup final win could help striker 'believe' - Mikel Arteta

 Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says winning the FA Cup to secure European football may persuade captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay.
BBC News
Mikel Arteta draws on Arsene Wenger’s support ahead of FA Cup final [Video]

Mikel Arteta draws on Arsene Wenger’s support ahead of FA Cup final

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has not spoken to Arsene Wenger ahead ofSaturday’s FA Cup final – but his former manager may have played an indirectrole in preparing the Spaniard for his first shot at silverware.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Frank Lampard makes FA Cup final admission over Kepa Arrizabalaga [Video]

Frank Lampard makes FA Cup final admission over Kepa Arrizabalaga

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard seems to hint that Kepa Arrizabalaga might missout on the FA Cup final when asked on who will be his number one on Saturday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

