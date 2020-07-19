Arsenal not haunted by Europa League loss to Chelsea, says Arteta

|
Arsenal F.C. Association football club based in Islington, London, England
Arsenal want to 'save season' by winning FA Cup - LacazetteArsenal's Alexandre Lacazette says the players are excited about the FA Cup final because they know they can "save our season".
Saturday's football gossip: Chelsea close to Havertz dealBarcelona want Man City defender, Chelsea close in on Havertz deal, Arsenal could swap Guendouzi for Coutinho, plus more.
FA Cup final preview: Arsenal v Chelsea
'We must put ourselves under FA Cup final pressure' - LampardChelsea manager Frank Lampard says his side "cannot cruise" into Saturday's FA Cup final against Arsenal at Wembley.
Chelsea given FA Cup final boost with return of Kante and Willian
UEFA Europa League Annual association football club competition organized by UEFA since 1971
Solskjaer demands more as United defy critics to finish third
Chelsea into Champions League as Wolves miss out on Europa League spotChelsea seal fourth place in the Premier League to wrap up qualification for next season's Champions League with a 2-0 win over Wolves.
Homegrown Harry Kane is the ‘special one’ for Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham
Mikel Arteta Spanish association football player and manager
FA Cup win could help Aubameyang 'believe' - ArtetaArsenal boss Mikel Arteta says winning the FA Cup to secure European football may persuade captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal FA Cup final win could help striker 'believe' - Mikel ArtetaArsenal boss Mikel Arteta says winning the FA Cup to secure European football may persuade captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay.
Mikel Arteta draws on Arsene Wenger’s support ahead of FA Cup final
Chelsea F.C. Association football club in England
Frank Lampard makes FA Cup final admission over Kepa Arrizabalaga
FA Cup Annual knockout football competition in English football
