Teachers feeling immense stress as first day of school approaches Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 02:40s - Published 10 minutes ago Teachers feeling immense stress as first day of school approaches 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend TYPICALLY AN EXCITINGTIME.TEACHERS WAIT FORSTUDENTS WITH OPENARMS IN THEIRCLASSROOMS.BUT THIS YEARTEACHERS WILL BEWAITING WITHFACEMASKS AND NEWRULES.THIS CREATES SOMESTRESS FOR THESTUDENTS ANDTEACHERS AS THEYNAVIGATE UNCHARTEDTERRITORY.REPORTER RUTAULCINAITE HAS MORE ONTHE MENTAL IMPACTTHAT THE PANDEMIC ISHAVING ON STUDENTSAND TEACHERS -- AS THEFIRST DAY OF SCHOOLAPPROACHES.LET'S TALK ABOUT IT: THESTRESS THAT TEACHERSARE FACING AS THEFIRST DAY OF SCHOOLAPPROACHES.BARBARA GARD -FORMER PRIVATESCHOOL TEACHER ANDPRINCIPAL "IT'S GOING TOBE SO HARD ON THETEACHERS.I THINK WE OUTTA PRAYFOR EVERY TEACHER INTHE SCHOOL DISTRICT."13:22:30 ASFORMER EDUCATOR OFOVER 50 YEARSBARBARA GARD WILLTELL YOU : TEACHERSLOVE WHAT THEY DO."MOST TEACHERS, THEYLOVE THEIR STUDENTS.THAT'S WHY THEY'RETHERE, THEY LOVE TOTEACH." 13:16:35 BUTDESPITE THAT LOVE,WHEN YOU ADD AWORLDWIDE PANDEMICTO THE JOB...THINGS GETSTRESSFUL.NATS THAT'S WHY CHIHEALTH DECIDED TOHOST A VIRTUALTEACHER MENTALHEALTH ASSEMBLYEARLIER THIS WEEK,WHERE WE AND OVER400 TEACHERS ALLACROSS THE METROLISTENED IN FOR ADVICE.ZOOM QUICK BITE "THEYCAN'T BE THE BESTTEACHER, THEY CAN'TUNLESS THEY'RE TAKINGCARE OF THEMSELVESAND I THINK THAT'SCRUCIAL FOREVERYBODY RIGHTNOW." 10:52:31INFECTIOUS DISEASEAND MENTAL HEALTHEXPERTS ANSWEREDTEACHER'S QUESTIONSON PROPER HYGIENE TOPREVENT SPREAD AFTERCOMING HOME FROMWORK...DR.DAVID QUIMBY -INFECTIOUS DISEASES,CHI HEALTH "AFTERYOU'RE HOME, WHENYOU'RE NORMALLYCHANGING YOURCLOTHES FOR THE DAYYOU PUT THEM RIGHT INTHE LAUNDRY, YOUCLEAN YOUR MASK ASWELL IN THE LAUNDRY,YOU WASH YOURHANDS." 12:05:21 ..ANDENCOURAGED OPENCOMMUNICATION.TIM HRON - LICENSEDCHILD MENTAL HEALTHTHERAPIST, CHI HEALTH"MAYBE EVEN HAVE ACOLLEAGUE, A FELLOWTEACHER, A CHECK INBUDDY.HEY I'M STRUGGLINGWITH THIS, NOT JUSTPROFESSIONALLY BUTPERSONALLY." 12:21:22OPEN COMMUNICATIONIS WHAT PRINCIPAL OFWESTBROOKELEMENTARY - TYLERHOTTOVY - IS PUSHINGWEEKS BEFORE SCHOOLSTARTS.TYLER HOTTOVY -PRINCIPAL, WESTBROOKELEMENTARY "YOU WANTTO KEEP ALL YOURTEACHERS INFORMED,YOU WANT TO GIVE THEMAS MUCH INFORMATIONAS POSSIBLE, BUTTHINGS ARE CHANGINGBY THE HOUR." 15:41:36HE KNOWS THE STRESSWILL FALL ON TEACHERS,STAFF AND STUDENTS.TYLER HOTTOVY -PRINCIPAL, WESTBROOKELEMENTARY "IF YOU'REA KINDERGARTNER ANDTHIS IS YOUR FIRSTEXPERIENCE COMING TOSCHOOL, WHAT ANINTIMIDATING SITUATION.EVERYONE'S WEARINGMASKS, YOU CAN'T SEEWHEN YOUR TEACHER'SSMILING AT YOU ORWHEN ANY ADULT IN THEBUILDING IS SMILING ATYOU." 15:52:36 AS THESCHOOL PREPS FORREOPENING - THE STAFFHOPE THAT STUDENTSAND PARENTS ARE ALSOPREPPING - PRACTICINGGOOD HAND HYGIENEAND WEARING MASKS.EXPERTS REMIND THATIT'S NORMAL TO FEELSOME SORT OF STRESSDURING THESE TIMES.THE MOST IMPORTANTTHING NOW IS TAKINGCARE OF ONE ANOTHERAND STAYING SAFE.REPORTING IN OMAHA,RUTA ULCINAITE, 3NN.WE'LL HAVE MORE TIPSFOR TEACHERS FROMTHE MENTAL HEALTHASSEMBLY ON OURWEBSITE - 3 -NEWS- NOW- DOT - COM.FOR MORE INFORMATION





