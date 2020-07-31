However, one local man is doing his part to help out.

Many parents are still feeling the effects of unemployment and COVID-19, making it harder to buy school supplies.

'This is what we stand for, helping out,' Local man hosts giveaway for kids in need

Illinois august 12th.

School is right around the corner..

And for some parents--buying supplies is tough on their wallets.

A local man is trying to ease that burden... by helping out.

D-j- shouse is hosting a backpack giveaway..

All of the items you could need for school... for free!

Here's what you should know... the giveaway will kick off tomorrow..

From 10 am to 2 pm.

You can find it in the parking lot of baesler's market.

Because of covid-19... they're doing a "drive-up" method.

You must remain in your car... and masks are encouraged.

In order to receive a bag..

Your child must be present.

You're looking at the supplies you'll see inside of those bags..

Everything from glue sticks to pencils..

What more could you need for a successful start to the school year?

Shouse says he realizes there's a need right now for supplies... especially with pandemic and "unemployment"... and he wanted to remind the community they're not alone.

"so it means a lot to me, it means a lot to my team, this is what we stand for, helping one another, helping the community, you know..

In any way that we can."

All of these supplies came from donations.

There is a go-fund-me page if you'd like to help contribute.

