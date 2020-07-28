Global  
 

Labour leader criticises 'poor Government communication' over localised Covid-19 restrictions
On a visit to Peterborough, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Governmenthad made the right decision to implement localised coronavirus restrictions,but criticised "poor communication" to get the message across.

