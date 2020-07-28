Labour leader criticises 'poor Government communication' over localised Covid-19 restrictions

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Keir Starmer Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Holborn and St Pancras
Sir Keir Starmer warned not to take Unite's Labour funding for granted by union leaderLen McCluskey plans 'gathering' of the left and warns Labour will 'go under' if leader steers it to the right
Independent
Why isn't Boris Johnson less popular (and Keir Starmer more so)?The prime minister seemed to be contradicting himself in his news conference yesterday, yet maybe that's what the people want him to do
Independent
Starmer backs latest lockdown but says lessons must be learn
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:13Published
Starmer: "The key to prevent a second wave is mass testing"
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:58Published
Government System or group of people governing an organized community, often a state
Govt plans personal health IDs, e-records for citizensPrime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to announce the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) on August 15, which has been envisaged as a complete digital health..
IndiaTimes
'12 lakh jobs': Govt woos iPhone makers, Samsung, others to 'make in India'
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:11Published
Sadiq Khan worried 'mixed messages' will lead to second wave
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:32Published
Rafale jets should worry those threatening India: Govt's message to China
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:25Published
Labour Party (UK) Centre-left political party in the United Kingdom
Huddersfield MP apologises for alleged anti-Semitic tweetLabour's Barry Sheerman deleted the tweet and apologised "for the upset and offense I have caused".
BBC News
Labour: People right to be frustrated about quarantine
Credit: ODN Duration: 02:21Published
Peterborough City and unitary authority in England
Wife charged with murder over Nigel Wright deathMelanie Wright, 47, is the second person to be charged with the murder of Nigel Wright, 64, in Peterborough.
BBC News
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources