Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chelsea given FA Cup final boost with return of Kante and Willian
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:31s - Published
Chelsea given FA Cup final boost with return of Kante and Willian

Chelsea given FA Cup final boost with return of Kante and Willian

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard confirms N'Golo Kante and Willian are fit and back in contention for the FA Cup final against Arsenal.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chelsea F.C. Chelsea F.C. Association football club in England

Frank Lampard makes FA Cup final admission over Kepa Arrizabalaga [Video]

Frank Lampard makes FA Cup final admission over Kepa Arrizabalaga

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard seems to hint that Kepa Arrizabalaga might missout on the FA Cup final when asked on who will be his number one on Saturday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published
Arsenal not haunted by Europa League loss to Chelsea, says Arteta [Video]

Arsenal not haunted by Europa League loss to Chelsea, says Arteta

Arsenal's Arteta says Europa League defeat to Chelsea not on players minds ahead of FA Cup final

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:08Published

'Courage, steel and intelligence' - why Arteta and Lampard have a bright future

 Mikel Arteta and Frank Lampard hunt their first trophy as managers when Arsenal and Chelsea meet in Saturday's FA Cup final.
BBC News

FA Cup FA Cup Annual knockout football competition in English football

FA Cup win could help Aubameyang 'believe' - Arteta

 Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says winning the FA Cup to secure European football may persuade captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay.
BBC News

Frank Lampard Frank Lampard English association football player and manager

Lampard "proud" of Chelsea after securing Champions League football [Video]

Lampard "proud" of Chelsea after securing Champions League football

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said he was proud after his side's 2-0 win overWolves on the final day of the Premier League season secured Champions Leaguefootball next season for The Blues.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published

Pedro: Chelsea boss Frank Lampard confirms striker's departure

 Spanish striker Pedro is leaving Chelsea after five years, manager Frank Lampard confirms.
BBC News

Willian (footballer, born 1988) Willian (footballer, born 1988) Brazilian association football player

Football rumours from the media [Video]

Football rumours from the media

Willian might stay at Chelsea, who are also poised to sign Kai Havertz,according to the rumour mill. Willian could be set to stay at Chelsea afterall, with a breakthrough reached in contract negotiations, according to SkySports. Several clubs had been circling for the 31-year-old Brazilian, who wasrumoured to want to leave Stamford Bridge, including Arsenal, ManchesterUnited, Barcelona, and David Beckham’s Inter Miami. However, the winger istipped to sign a new contract with Chelsea this week, despite being offeredonly a two-year extension instead of his preferred three. Manchester Unitedare still poised to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, although he has beenwarned he would not be a certain starter for the Red Devils every week, TheIndependent reports. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still keen to sign Grealish evenif United complete the transfer of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. Unitedare likely to have to up their ante from their initial £90m bid for Sancho,but will not meet Dortmund’s desired £110m, the Daily Mail says. The OldTrafford club will likely be also forced to go above their envisaged £50m tosign Grealish now that Villa will stay in the Premier League, but at leastChampions League qualification has given Solskjaer more spending power.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:12Published

Tuesday's football gossip: Man Utd's opening bid for Sancho rejected

 Man Utd have £89m Sancho bid rejected, Coutinho asks for more time over Arsenal move, Willian set to sign new Chelsea deal, plus more.
BBC News

N'Golo Kanté N'Golo Kanté French association football player

Lampard embraces the pressure as Chelsea chase fourth [Video]

Lampard embraces the pressure as Chelsea chase fourth

Chelsea will continue their campaign for a top-four finish short of midfield options when they face Crystal Palace with N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic both injured.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:34Published
Chelsea sweating on Kante injury following win over Watford [Video]

Chelsea sweating on Kante injury following win over Watford

N’Golo Kante has picked up a hamstring problem and could miss Chelsea’s Premier League trip to Crystal Palace.The France midfielder trudged out of Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Watford, and could now sit out Tuesday’s trip to Selhurst Park.Kante’s injury proved perhaps the sole blow in Chelsea’s comfortable Saturday night victory at Stamford Bridge, leaving Lampard sweating on the 29-year-old’s fitness.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

Arsenal F.C. Arsenal F.C. Association football club based in Islington, London, England

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal FA Cup final win could help striker 'believe' - Mikel Arteta

 Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says winning the FA Cup to secure European football may persuade captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay.
BBC News

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Frank Lampard delivers Chelsea injury update ahead of FA Cup final vs Arsenal

Frank Lampard delivers Chelsea injury update ahead of FA Cup final vs Arsenal Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has provided an update on N’Golo Kante and Willian ahead of the FA Cup...
Daily Star - Published Also reported by •talkSPORT


Frank Lampard in FA Cup final dilemma with Chelsea’s Willian lined up by Arsenal

Chelsea take on Arsenal in the historic FA Cup final this weekend, but there may be mixed emotions...
Daily Star - Published

Chelsea may be able to play Kai Havertz transfer trump card after FA Cup final

Chelsea may be able to play Kai Havertz transfer trump card after FA Cup final Kai Havertz is on Chelsea's transfer radar - and the departure of Willian after the FA Cup final...
Daily Star - Published


Tweets about this

FutballNews_

Futball News Chelsea given FA Cup final boost with return of Kante and Willian https://t.co/zZMEWzEx6g 4 minutes ago

AO_Sports

AhramOnlineSports Chelsea boss Lampard given FA Cup final boost with return of Kante and Willian https://t.co/vp9yvXRWSr 7 minutes ago

AO_Sports

AhramOnlineSports Chelsea boss Lampard given FA Cup final boost with return of Kante and Willian https://t.co/vp9yvY9xJZ https://t.co/makwqNSwjC 26 minutes ago

ChannelNewsAsia

CNA Chelsea boss Lampard given FA Cup final boost with return of Kante and Willian https://t.co/w9iWjJdH6r https://t.co/C13Sxw7LvD 41 minutes ago

TOISportsNews

TOI Sports News Chelsea boss Lampard given FA Cup final boost with return of Kante and Willian https://t.co/WQcKQn2Hjl 51 minutes ago

staronline

The Star Chelsea boss Lampard given FA Cup final boost with return of Kante and Willian https://t.co/2AjaGoylJi https://t.co/2AjaGoylJi 1 hour ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Soccer-Chelsea boss Lampard given FA Cup final boost with return of Kante and Willian https://t.co/shtrkEMf7a 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

'Cup win would paper over Arsenal's cracks' [Video]

'Cup win would paper over Arsenal's cracks'

Arsenal are in desperate need of reinforcements and victory in the FA Cup final over Chelsea would only paper over the cracks, according to former Gunner Lianne Sanderson 

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:41Published
Chelsea pounce on De Gea errors to set up all-London FA Cup final [Video]

Chelsea pounce on De Gea errors to set up all-London FA Cup final

David de Gea makes another goalkeeping error as Cheslea beat Manchester United 3-1 to set up a FA Cup final with Arsenal.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:54Published
Lampard heaps praise on Chelsea as they make the FA Cup final [Video]

Lampard heaps praise on Chelsea as they make the FA Cup final

Frank Lampard heaped praise on Chelsea’s players after overcoming Manchester United to reach the FA Cup final.An empty Wembley Stadium played host to the top-four rivals’ fourth meeting of the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published