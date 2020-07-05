Chelsea given FA Cup final boost with return of Kante and Willian

|
Chelsea F.C. Association football club in England
Frank Lampard makes FA Cup final admission over Kepa Arrizabalaga
Arsenal not haunted by Europa League loss to Chelsea, says Arteta
'Courage, steel and intelligence' - why Arteta and Lampard have a bright futureMikel Arteta and Frank Lampard hunt their first trophy as managers when Arsenal and Chelsea meet in Saturday's FA Cup final.
BBC News
FA Cup Annual knockout football competition in English football
FA Cup win could help Aubameyang 'believe' - ArtetaArsenal boss Mikel Arteta says winning the FA Cup to secure European football may persuade captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay.
BBC News
Frank Lampard English association football player and manager
Lampard "proud" of Chelsea after securing Champions League football
Pedro: Chelsea boss Frank Lampard confirms striker's departureSpanish striker Pedro is leaving Chelsea after five years, manager Frank Lampard confirms.
BBC News
Willian (footballer, born 1988) Brazilian association football player
Football rumours from the media
Tuesday's football gossip: Man Utd's opening bid for Sancho rejectedMan Utd have £89m Sancho bid rejected, Coutinho asks for more time over Arsenal move, Willian set to sign new Chelsea deal, plus more.
BBC News
N'Golo Kanté French association football player
Lampard embraces the pressure as Chelsea chase fourth
Chelsea sweating on Kante injury following win over Watford
Arsenal F.C. Association football club based in Islington, London, England
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal FA Cup final win could help striker 'believe' - Mikel ArtetaArsenal boss Mikel Arteta says winning the FA Cup to secure European football may persuade captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay.
BBC News
