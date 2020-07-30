Herman Cain’s death could change Republican views of the virus
After the death of Herman Cain on Thursday, a Trump ally who held a dismissive attitude toward the spread of the coronavirus, other Republicans are starting to face the reality of the pandemic.
Ex-RNC Chair Confronts Reality Of Herman Cain’s DeathMichael Steele, former head of the Republican National Committee, remembered his friend Herman Cain and urged people to take the coronavirus seriously.
