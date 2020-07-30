Global  
 

Herman Cain’s death could change Republican views of the virus
Herman Cain's death could change Republican views of the virus

Herman Cain’s death could change Republican views of the virus

After the death of Herman Cain on Thursday, a Trump ally who held a dismissive attitude toward the spread of the coronavirus, other Republicans are starting to face the reality of the pandemic.

Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain dies at 74

Herman Cain, former Republican presidential candidate and former CEO of a major pizza chain who went...
Will Herman Cain's Death Change Republican Views on the Virus and Masks?

His publicly dismissive attitude about the pandemic reflected the hands-off inconsistency of many...
Ex-RNC Chair Confronts Reality Of Herman Cain's Death

Ex-RNC Chair Confronts Reality Of Herman Cain’s Death

Michael Steele, former head of the Republican National Committee, remembered his friend Herman Cain and urged people to take the coronavirus seriously.

Republican Herman Cain Dies From COVID-19 Complications Weeks After Going to Trump Rally Without a Mask

Republican Herman Cain Dies From COVID-19 Complications Weeks After Going to Trump Rally Without a Mask

Herman Cain died from complications from coronavirus after being hospitalized following public appearances where the prominent Republican didn’t wear a face mask and spoke out against that practice...

Herman Cain Dies From COVID-19

Herman Cain Dies From COVID-19

Herman Cain Dies From COVID-19 News of the former presidential candidate's death was revealed via his verified Twitter account on Thursday. Via Herman Cain's Twitter Account The co-chair of Black..

