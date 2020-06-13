officer shoots man

man injured in shooting at chestnut and 5th

We're following a developing story... a lexington police officer has been placed on administrative duties after an on duty shooting happened overnight.

Police say k-s-p is investigating the shooting that sent a 26-year-old man to the hospital... with a gunshot wound in his front hip..

Non- life threatening.

Chief lawrence weathers says it happened around 1:40 a-m... police were called to the area of fifth and chestnut street for a male with a gun.

Police say the officer told the man matching the description to show his hands... he didn't and ran from police.

The chief says after a short chase... the officer fired his gun.

When asked if the officer followed protocol... "our initial information we received it appears so but we have to conduct an internal investigation to confirm that."

Police say they rendered aid until paramedics got there... to take the man to .

The officer was not hurt.

The chief says the shooting was captured on the officer's body camera.

Though k-s-p is investigating, the lexington police public integrity unit will conduct an internal review.

Police say the man shot is facing charges of fleeing and evading, a felon with possession of a firearm, menacing, and trafficking controlled