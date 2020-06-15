Man Shot, Killed Trying To Get Into Brownsville Apartment
Brooke Shafer reports the woman who lives in the apartment said the man was trying to get in through a window.
CBS4 Miami Brownsville woman shot, killed a man who reportedly was trying to get into her apartment through a window.… https://t.co/uVcuh9XbKF 1 hour ago
ItIsWhatItIs Cap Fell asleep watching First 48, went to sleep and dreamed I shot and killed someone who broke into my home trying to… https://t.co/Lc5KOunVIF 6 hours ago
Mariamᴮᵘˢ ¹ RT @mactuallydumb: tw // murder violence femicide
on the 25th of july 2020, gönül gökçe was 31 years old when her father-in-law, mustafa g… 1 day ago
David Kuhne Bought a giant ape back to Manhattan to put him on exhibition. He freaked from too much lights and noise and got lo… https://t.co/W9MnEq8ZC8 2 days ago
allya | dan and alfie’s doll🧚🏽♀️ She was shot in the back she wasn’t a threat. Moreover, if you tuned into the story, she was stopped for a traffic… https://t.co/R4BSvUKCMm 2 days ago
Garrett Ballard @wolsgang @ComicDaveSmith Jfc, again, it's not his fault he got shot. Just because you're killed, doesn't mean you… https://t.co/VnrH1Fs06w 3 days ago
Maria Baja @nwrmbing @MrAndyNgo @RichmondPolice All Antifa punks are racist af, one tried to kill Black Rebel Sunday, stuck bl… https://t.co/KJ4h0mMlRo 3 days ago
Margot Fire @FieldRoamer @idontknowyiluvu @PortlandPolice Jonathan Aledda shot a therapist trying to protect his patient three… https://t.co/SSirA1G6aZ 3 days ago
Man Killed, Woman Hurt In Brooklyn ShootingA man was killed and a woman was wounded after a shooting in Brownsville on Thursday.
Fire At Brooklyn Apartment BuildingFlames were seen shooting out of the windows of a fifth floor apartment overnight in Brownsville, Brooklyn.