Man Shot, Killed Trying To Get Into Brownsville Apartment
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Man Shot, Killed Trying To Get Into Brownsville Apartment

Man Shot, Killed Trying To Get Into Brownsville Apartment

Brooke Shafer reports the woman who lives in the apartment said the man was trying to get in through a window.

Brownsville Woman Shot, Killed Man Trying To Get Into Her Apartment Through Window

Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Friday morning.
