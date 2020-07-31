Daily Dividend Report: AAPL,HON,VNO,D,UNP

The dividend is payable on August 13, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 10, 2020.

Apple's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.82 per share of the Company's common stock.

The Board of Directors has also approved a four-for-one stock split to make the stock more accessible to a broader base of investors.

Each Apple shareholder of record at the close of business on August 24, 2020 will receive three additional shares for every share held on the record date, and trading will begin on a split-adjusted basis on August 31, 2020.

Honeywell International announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend payment of $0.90 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock.

The dividend is payable on September 4, 2020, out of surplus to shareowners of record at the close of business on August 14, 2020.

VORNADO REALTY TRUST announced today that in recognition of the uncertain and rapidly changing environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, its Board of Trustees has declared a decreased quarterly dividend of $.53 per share, an annual dividend rate of $2.12.

The decrease is consistent with Vornado's policy of paying out 100% of taxable income.

The dividend will be payable on August 21, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 10, 2020.

The board of directors of Dominion Energy has declared a quarterly dividend of 94 cents per share of common stock.

Dividends are payable on Sept.

20, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business Sept.

4, 2020.

This is the 370th consecutive dividend that Dominion Energy or its predecessor company has paid holders of common stock.

The company's last quarterly dividend was declared May 6, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Union Pacific has declared a quarterly dividend of 97 cents per share on the company's common stock, payable September 30, 2020, to shareholders of record August 31, 2020.

Union Pacific has paid dividends on its common stock for 121 consecutive years.