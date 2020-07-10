Global  
 

Friday 7/31 Insider Buying Report: WYND, ZYXI
Friday 7/31 Insider Buying Report: WYND, ZYXI

Friday 7/31 Insider Buying Report: WYND, ZYXI

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Wyndham Destinations' Michael Dean Brown, made a $122,742 purchase of WYND, buying 4,500 shares at a cost of $27.28 a piece.

Wyndham Destinations is trading down about 2% on the day Friday.

Before this latest buy, Brown bought WYND on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $498,046 at an average of $29.30 per share.

And on Thursday, Chief Financial Officer Daniel J.

Moorhead purchased $49,495 worth of Zynex, purchasing 2,733 shares at a cost of $18.11 a piece.

Zynex is trading up about 1.4% on the day Friday.

So far Moorhead is in the green, up about 9.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $19.81.




