COVID-19 Forces 20 Percent of MLB Teams to Delay Games Pro baseball has been back for a little over a week, but COVID-19 is causing issues.

According to Fox News, three games were postponed on Friday due to positive coronavirus tests.

The Miami Marlins' season paused after an outbreak left 17 players and coaches infected.

Their Friday game against the Nationals was one of three put off.

According to MLB in a statement Monday, Marlins personnel who tested positive remain in isolation and are receiving care.

The statement added that since July 24, over 6,400 tests showed no positive cases for "on-field" participants with 29 other teams. That has now changed after the Cardinals reported that two players contracted the coronavirus.

St.

Louis' game against the Brewers in Milwaukee was another Friday matchup postponed.

Fox News adds that the Phillies, who recently played the Marlins, reported two staffers contracted the virus.

As a result, Philadelphia's game against the Toronto Blue Jays has been delayed.