Project Safe Schools: Passing out PPE to students, teachers

SCHOOLS WILL PROVIDE PPE FORSCHOOLS.

THE P-P-E WILL GOTO EVERY TEACHER AND STUDENTIN THE STATE BY AUGUST14TH... OUR TATIANNA TAYLORHAS THE DETAILS.LL intro REUSABLE MASKS,FACE SHIELDS, DISPOSABLEGLOVES, AND GOWNS.

AVAILABLEFOR EVERY TEACHER ANDSTUDENT IN OKLAHOMA.

INTODAYS PROJECT SAFE SCHOOLSWE EXPLAIN HOW TEN MILLIONIN CARES ACT FUNDS WILL helpPROTECT EVERY students inoklahoma... as they headback into the classroom.

PKGTHAT TEN MILLION DOLLARS.FEDERAL FUNDS, PROVIDINGPERSONAL PROTECTIVEEQUIPMENT IN OKLAHOMASCHOOLS.

TO BREAK IT DOWN.that means 1.7 MILLION INREUSABLE MASKS, 2 FOR EVERYTEACHER AND STUDENT.

42THOUSAND CLEAR FACE SHIELDS,1.2 MILLION PAIRS OFDISPOSABLE GLOVES, AND 1.2MILLION DISPOSABLE GOWNS.Kevin Stitt//Governor ofOklahoma <1:24-1:35