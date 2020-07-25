Watch: President Ram Nath Kovind gifts racing bicycle to Delhi schoolboy

Riyaz, a budding cyclist and student of class 9 in the national capital, got his 'Eidi' on Friday when President Ram Nath Kovind gifted him a racing bicycle to help him achieve his dream of becoming a world-class cyclist.A student of Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya at Anand Vihar in Delhi, Riyaz originally belongs to Madhubani district in Bihar.His family, comprising parents, two sisters and a brother, lives in Madhubani, while Riyaz stays in a rented accommodation in Maharajpur, Ghaziabad, according to a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan.To supplement his father's paltry income as a cook, the boy in his free time works in an eatery in Ghaziabad as a dishwasher, it said.
Riyaz's passion is cycling, and he practises hard after studies and work.
In 2017, he won a bronze medal in the Delhi State Cycling Championship.He went on to participate in a school games event in Guwahati, according to the District Magistrate, Ghaziabad, and achieved fourth rank at the national level.
Uttar Pradesh Minister Kamal Rani Varun died of Covid in a hospital in Lucknow. The Technical Education minister tested positive for COVID-19 on July 18 was the only woman cabinet minister in the state. Kamal Rani reportedly had comorbities including diabetes, hypertension and hyperthyroidism. She was MLA from Ghatampur in Kanpur and had been elected to the Lok Sabha twice in the past. She was initially admitted to the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital but later had to be shifted to the SGPIMS. Condoling the death of the minister, President Ram Nath Kovind said she was well respected for serving people at the grassroots. PM Modi also tweeted to express condolences. Kamal Rani was among the 18 members inducted in the council of ministers headed by Adityanath on August 21, 2019, the first such reshuffle since the BJP government came to power in March 2017. CM Yogi Adityanath said that she was a very popular leader who always made the common person's interests her priority. Her death comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has crossed 89,000 with more than 1,600 fatalities. Watch the full video for all the details.
Maharashtra on August 05 recorded 10,309 new COVID-19 cases and 334 deaths, taking the state's count of coronavirus cases to 4,68,265. Today, Delhi reported 1076 new COVID-19 positive cases and 11 deaths. Meanwhile, 10,128 new Coronavirus cases have been reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. Total cases has reached to 1,86,461 including 1,04,354 recoveries and 1,681 deaths in the state. 5,619 new COVID-19 cases and 100 deaths reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 1,51,449.
Uttar Pradesh police arrested 10th accused who was absconding in journalist Vikram Joshi murder case. Ghaziabad police on Wednesday (August 5) arrested another accused Akash Bihari. Ghaziabad Police had also placed a reward of Rs 25000 on the accused Akash Bihari. "10th accused who was absconding has been arrested. 9 accused were arrested earlier. Chargesheet will be filed soon," said Kalanidhi Naithani, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ghaziabad. Joshi died on July 22 after he was shot at by miscreants on July 20.
Locals in UP's Ghaziabad are celebrating the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple which will going to be held in Ayodhya on August 05. People in Kaushambi area sang 'bhajans' to celebrate the auspicious occasion.
An encounter broke out between police and miscreants in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. 6 persons including 3 women have been arrested in connection with a robbery in Kavi Nagar area of Ghaziabad. One of the miscreants who fired at police was injured during retaliatory firing by police. Arms and ammunitions have been recovered from their custody. While speaking to ANI, the SSP of Ghaziabad, Kalanidhi Naithani said, "One of them who fired at the police party was injured during retaliatory firing by police. Arms and ammunitions have been recovered. Further probe is underway."
Former Chief Minister of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav has been shifted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) director's bungalow on Wednesday (Aug 05) in view of his clinical safety arising from the spurt in Covid-19 infection. RIMS had written to Birsa Munda Jail authority seeking his shifting as ward where he was receiving treatment was converted into COVID ward.The total number of 8,648 active cases has been recorded so far in Jharkhand till Wednesday evening. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, is serving a jail term after being convicted in the fodder scam cases and was admitted to the RIMS with kidney problem.
The government has accepted Bihar government's request of CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Centre's senior second-most law officer Tushar Mehta stated it before the Supreme Court on Wednesday. Solicitor General Mehta made the submission during hearing of a plea by actor Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea had sought transfer of the case registered in Patna to Mumbai. The top court asked the parties involved to file their response in three days. SC has also ordered Maharashtra government to apprise court of the stage of probe by Mumbai Police. The case will now be heard next week. Sushant's father KK Singh had filed a police complaint against Rhea in Patna. Singh accused her of abetting his son's alleged suicide in June and alleged that Rhea illegally transferred Rs 15 crore from his son's bank account. Rhea challenged Bihar police's jurisdiction, saying the alleged crime took place in Mumbai. On Tuesday, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had recommended that the CBI take over the case. Kumar said the decision was taken after Sushant's father met state police chief. Sushant's father had also met Kumar seeking CBI investigation in the case. Singh alleged Mumbai police of inaction even after 40 days of actor's death.
In a new turn in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated before Supreme Court that Centre has accepted Bihar govt's request of CBI enquiry. On August 04, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had recommended CBI enquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Supreme Court also heard Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking direction for transfer of investigation from Patna to Mumbai. Supreme Court directed all parties to file their respective replies within three days. Further hearing in the matter will be held after a week. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.
Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting was held at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur on July 25. During the meeting, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot said, "We will go to Rashtrapati Bhawan to meet the President, if needed. Also, if required, we will stage protest outside PM's residence." Legislators are staying at Fairmont Hotel amid Rajasthan political crisis.