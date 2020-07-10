Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Frontier Airlines Prepares For Furloughs
Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:15s - Published
Frontier Airlines Prepares For Furloughs
The airline sent out notices to about 35% of its pilots and flight attendants.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FinTechZoom

FintechZoom New article: "Frontier Airlines Prepares For Furloughs" has been published on Fintech Zoom -… https://t.co/5k4UbRoV1E 1 week ago

FinTechZoom

FintechZoom New article: "Frontier Airlines Prepares For Furloughs" has been published on Fintech Zoom -… https://t.co/2CDwnaHS0h 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Frontier Airlines' COVID-19 flight vouchers are already expiring [Video]

Frontier Airlines' COVID-19 flight vouchers are already expiring

Frontier Airlines' COVID-19 flight vouchers are already expiring

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:50Published
Frontier Airlines Vouchers Expiring [Video]

Frontier Airlines Vouchers Expiring

Travelers with vouchers for Frontier airlines are learning they expire after just 90 days, if they don't book another flight during the pandemic.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:37Published
United Airlines Reaches Tentative Deal With Pilot's Union [Video]

United Airlines Reaches Tentative Deal With Pilot's Union

United Airlines reaching tentative agreement with the pilot's union focused on early retirement and voluntary furloughs. The news comes as the airline industry struggles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:14Published