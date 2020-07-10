FintechZoom New article: "Frontier Airlines Prepares For Furloughs" has been published on Fintech Zoom -… https://t.co/5k4UbRoV1E 1 week ago
Frontier Airlines' COVID-19 flight vouchers are already expiringFrontier Airlines' COVID-19 flight vouchers are already expiring
Frontier Airlines Vouchers ExpiringTravelers with vouchers for Frontier airlines are learning they expire after just 90 days, if they don't book another flight during the pandemic.
United Airlines Reaches Tentative Deal With Pilot's UnionUnited Airlines reaching tentative agreement with the pilot's union focused on early retirement and voluntary furloughs. The news comes as the airline industry struggles amid the coronavirus pandemic.