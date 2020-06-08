Global  
 

TV BAFTAs' touching tribute to the late Caroline Flack
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:18s - Published
The TV BAFTAs paid tribute to Caroline Flack during Friday's (31.07.20) virtual ceremony, along with late stars Dame Vera Lynn, Gary Rhodes and Honor Blackman.

