Tracking Hurricane Isaias 7/31 9AM
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:01s - Published
Tracking Hurricane Isaias 7/31 9AM

Tracking Hurricane Isaias 7/31 9AM

CBS4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez takes a look at the latest on Hurricane Isaias.

Florida sees COVID-19 deaths rise as it prepares for hurricane

Florida is preparing for Hurricane Isaias as it reports a record high COVID-19 death toll. David...
CBS News - Published

Hurricane Isaias lashes Bahamas on path to virus-hit Florida

Hurricane Isaias lashes Bahamas on path to virus-hit Florida Hurricane Isaias lashed the Bahamas Friday as it churned toward Florida, bringing new dangers to a US...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Wellecbs4.comCBS NewsUSATODAY.com


Hurricane Isaias Could Delay First U.S. Astronaut Splashdown In Decades On Sunday

Two U.S. astronauts hope to return home to Earth on Sunday if Hurricane Isaias allows it, and they...
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •CBS News



PeteMangione

Pete Mangione Check out this link for what you need to know about Isaias! https://t.co/CYq3tDGZNJ 1 minute ago

SUNDAYPHILLIPS_

Sunday Phillips, Realtor— Founder & CEO RT @MiamiHerald: NOTE: Our Hurricane Isaias tracking stories are available with unlimited access as a public service to all readers. 3 minutes ago

FOX13careforce

FOX 13 Care Force RT @mcclellantv: #HurricaneIsaias is ripping shingles off roofs and blowing over trees as it carves its way through the Bahamas and heads t… 7 minutes ago

jacktolaweather

Jack Tola 🌊 RT @weatherchannel: We're LIVE on The Weather Channel tracking Hurricane #Isaias. With the added stress of the pandemic, this storm is on… 7 minutes ago

wbalradio

WBAL NewsRadio 1090 and FM 101.5 TRACKING ISAIAS: Hurricane Isaias is expected to approach the southeast coast of Florida late Saturday and Sunday. https://t.co/EVy0h2jdSk 8 minutes ago

ZolaCrowder

ZolaABC17 RT @ABC17Zach: Mid-Mo! Join me, @EstMaddie and @ZolaCrowder this morning after GMA. Zola will have a live report on high school graduations… 13 minutes ago

WLTX

News 19 WLTX RT @wx_danielle: Made it back to work just in time to say #Isaias all weekend long 😅 I’ll be tracking the latest on the hurricane along wit… 16 minutes ago

alasgabylon

Gabi 🤓 I love how when you Google hurricane Isaias tracking CNN and a bunch of other websites pop up but NOAA, you know an… https://t.co/kkaWE5gV5X 17 minutes ago


Answering your questions about Hurricane Isaias [Video]

Answering your questions about Hurricane Isaias

Fox 4's Jessica Alpern and Meteorologist Eric Stone answer viewer questions about the storm.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:48Published
WEB EXTRA: HHS Secretary Alex Azar On Preparing For Hurricane Amid COVID-19 Pandemic [Video]

WEB EXTRA: HHS Secretary Alex Azar On Preparing For Hurricane Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar spoke about Hurricane Isaias and COVID-19 at a roundtable with President Trump in Tampa on July 31. He said hurricane preparation might be different..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:52Published
WEB EXTRA: Hurricane Hunters Over The Eye Of Hurricane Isaias [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Hurricane Hunters Over The Eye Of Hurricane Isaias

Take a look at the eye of Hurricane Isaias in the Caribbean from aboard a NOAA aircraft on Friday. The NOAA Hurricane Hunters shared the video.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:13Published