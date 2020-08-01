Misbehaviour movie trailer - Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jessie Buckley, Greg Kinnear

Misbehaviour movie trailer - Plot synopsis: In 1970, the Miss World competition took place in London, hosted by US comedy legend, Bob Hope.

At the time, Miss World was the most-watched TV show on the planet with over 100 million viewers.

Claiming that beauty competitions demeaned women, the newly formed Women's Liberation Movement achieved overnight fame by invading the stage and disrupting the live broadcast of the competition.

Not only that, when the show resumed, the result caused uproar: the winner was not the Swedish favorite but Miss Grenada, the first black woman to be crowned Miss World.

In a matter of hours, a global audience had witnessed the patriarchy driven from the stage and the Western ideal of beauty turned on its head.

Directed by Philippa Lowthorpe starring Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jessie Buckley, Greg Kinnear, Lesley Manville, Keeley Hawes, Rhys Ifans, Phyllis Logan, Suki Waterhouse, Emma Corrin release date September 25, 2020 (in select U.S. theaters and on VOD)