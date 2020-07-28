Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers - Game Highlights
Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:39s - Published
Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers - Game Highlights

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Carolina Hurricanes vs.

New York Rangers, 08/01/2020

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers square off in game 1 of qualifying round

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the New York Rangers in game one of the Eastern Conference qualifying...
FOX Sports - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBC.ca


Preview: Hurricanes aim to end struggles vs. Rangers

Preview: Hurricanes aim to end struggles vs. Rangers The Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers begin the NHL's return to play Saturday by opening a...
FOX Sports - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


Drop the puck for summer hockey: NHL playoffs get under way

TORONTO (AP) — Henrik Lundqvist and Petr Mrazek led their teams on to the ice for warmups, and the...
Seattle Times - Published


Tweets about this

NHLdotcom

NHL.com Jaccob Slavin and Sebastian Aho each had a goal and an assist when the Hurricanes defeated the Rangers 3-2 in Game… https://t.co/L8WR0daqeT 2 minutes ago

Brandon_Roy4631

Brandon Roy RT @TSN_Sports: Aho leads Hurricanes to win over Rangers. MORE: https://t.co/3HT0PDb7wp https://t.co/DS7XhG0pR4 6 minutes ago

hockeystatcards

HockeyStatCards #NHL GameScore Card for New York Rangers @ Carolina Hurricanes on 2020-08-01: LINK: https://t.co/zHp9cdr6sN #NYR… https://t.co/hOWDYbQLWt 8 minutes ago

globaltvsports

Global Sports NHL season resumes with Carolina Hurricanes win over New York Rangers https://t.co/fCSVWLk6Mb https://t.co/8lhp9vzZn7 11 minutes ago

TSN_Sports

TSN Aho leads Hurricanes to win over Rangers. MORE: https://t.co/3HT0PDb7wp https://t.co/DS7XhG0pR4 18 minutes ago

vfumene

Valdir Fumene Junior RT @LigaKontinental: Carolina Hurricanes 3 New York Rangers 2 18 penalidades 1 briga The hockey is back! 21 minutes ago

sportscage

SportsCage RT @TSN_Sports: The Carolina Hurricanes edge the New York Rangers 3-2 to take a 1-0 series lead! https://t.co/A8gBjjMTja 24 minutes ago

BTW892

Bryan Winters Rangers vs Hurricanes: Rangers Fight Back Late, But Drop Game 1 to Carolina https://t.co/JVuaoQct2J 25 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

SAP by the Numbers: Rangers vs. Hurricanes [Video]

SAP by the Numbers: Rangers vs. Hurricanes

SAP breaks down the matchup between the New York Rangers and the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:00Published
New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders - Game Highlights [Video]

New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders, 07/29/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:33Published
Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes - Game Highlights [Video]

Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 07/29/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:36Published