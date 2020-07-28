Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Carolina Hurricanes vs.
New York Rangers, 08/01/2020
NHL.com Jaccob Slavin and Sebastian Aho each had a goal and an assist when the Hurricanes defeated the Rangers 3-2 in Game… https://t.co/L8WR0daqeT 2 minutes ago
Brandon Roy RT @TSN_Sports: Aho leads Hurricanes to win over Rangers.
MORE: https://t.co/3HT0PDb7wp https://t.co/DS7XhG0pR4 6 minutes ago
HockeyStatCards #NHL GameScore Card for New York Rangers @ Carolina Hurricanes on 2020-08-01:
LINK: https://t.co/zHp9cdr6sN
#NYR… https://t.co/hOWDYbQLWt 8 minutes ago
Global Sports NHL season resumes with Carolina Hurricanes win over New York Rangers https://t.co/fCSVWLk6Mb https://t.co/8lhp9vzZn7 11 minutes ago
TSN Aho leads Hurricanes to win over Rangers.
MORE: https://t.co/3HT0PDb7wp https://t.co/DS7XhG0pR4 18 minutes ago
Valdir Fumene Junior RT @LigaKontinental: Carolina Hurricanes 3
New York Rangers 2
18 penalidades
1 briga
The hockey is back! 21 minutes ago
SportsCage RT @TSN_Sports: The Carolina Hurricanes edge the New York Rangers 3-2 to take a 1-0 series lead! https://t.co/A8gBjjMTja 24 minutes ago
Bryan Winters Rangers vs Hurricanes: Rangers Fight Back Late, But Drop Game 1 to Carolina https://t.co/JVuaoQct2J 25 minutes ago
SAP by the Numbers: Rangers vs. HurricanesSAP breaks down the matchup between the New York Rangers and the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers
New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders - Game HighlightsWatch the Game Highlights from New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders, 07/29/2020
Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes - Game HighlightsWatch the Game Highlights from Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 07/29/2020