Covid update: Russia mass vaccination from Oct plan; Delhi 2nd sero survey
From the Russian government planning to roll out a mass vaccination drive from October 2020 after getting vaccine clearance by August, to India's case fatality rate dropping to 2.15%, the lowest since the lockdown began - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.
India's total case tally has crossed the 16.95 lakh-mark, with over 36,500 deaths so far.
The national capital has kickstarted its second round of serological survey, aimed at gauging the extent of the virus' spread.
The first survey had suggested that almost a quarter of Delhi's population had been exposed to the Covid-causing virus.
Meanwhile, the Assam government is planning to reopen schools, colleges and other education institutions by September 1.
However, the final decision would be taken by the Union government, said Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
In international news, the United States of America is still struggling to get on top of the virus wave, even as expert Anthony Fauci expressed 'cautious optimism' about a vaccine being available by the end of the year.
Watch the full video for the other updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.
Locals and market organizations staged a 'Jan Jagaran Abhiyan' and supported indigenous products and protested against Chinese goods. The protestors raised their voice around Delhi's Chhatarpur area and requested shopkeepers to boycott China. 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' has boosted country's shift towards self-reliance following Galwan valley clash.
India now ranks fifth in total coronavirus death count behind US, Brazil, Mexico and United Kingdom. Country recorded highest single-day spike of 57,711 on August 1. 764 people died taking total count to over 36,500. Death count remains highest is United States of America (153,314). Cases continue to surge in Andhra Pradesh (9276) and Maharashtra (9,601). However, recovery rate of India has improved to over 64 percent.
Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan chaired a meeting with Department of Biotechnology and reviewed the good work done related to COVID-19 by Department and the autonomous institution BIRAC (Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council). During the meeting, the Health Minister also dedicated to the nation the largest network of 5 dedicated COVID-19 Biorepositories established by Department of Biotechnology in record time.
America's top infectious disease doctor says the 'diversity of response' among US states has kept the nation from controlling the coronavirus pandemic. According to CNN, Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a congressional hearing Friday it's impossible to predict how long the COVID-19 pandemic will last. The US is seeing a resurgence of coronavirus infections after states began reopening their economies.
Top US epidemiologist Dr Anthony Fauci said that he is cautiously optimistic about Covid-19 vaccine. Fauci said the vaccine for Covid-19 may be available by the end of the year. Appearing before a House panel investigating the nation's response to the Covid pandemic, Fauci expressed 'cautious' optimism that a vaccine would be available, particularly by next year. Phase 3 clinical trial of a vaccine discussed by Fauci began on Monday. Federal health authorities under direction from the White House are carrying out a plan to manufacture 300 million doses of a vaccine on a compressed timeline. Fauci is the nation’s top infectious disease official. He informed that a quarter-million people have expressed interest in taking part in studies of experimental vaccines for the coronavirus. Nearly 250,000 people have registered on a government website to take part in vaccine trials, he added. However, not all patients who volunteer to take part in clinical trials are eligible to participate. The trial for vaccine to be conducted at nearly 100 research sites and it is expected to enroll around 30,000 volunteers. US has over 4.6 million cases of Covid-19, the highest in the world. Over 155,000 people have died in America so far due to the infection.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:21Published
Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 19 visited Tinsukia Civil Hospital where COVID patients are being treated. He reviewed arrangements in the hospital and took an update from doctors about patients. He also held a meeting with district administration and health officials to review containment measures. While speaking to ANI, Health Minister said, "Situation is serious but not out of control."
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal conducted review meeting of COVID-19 scenario. Assam's Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other senior officials were also present in the meeting. The meeting took place at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati on June 25. There are over 2,000 active cases of COVID-19 in Assam.
An attempt to cap Oil India Limited at Baghjan in Assam was made; however, it did not succeed. Blowout Preventer stack was hooked up with Athey Wagon for placing on well head. While capping operation was being attempted, Athey Wagon toppled over at last moment and attempt to cap the well didn't succeed.
1st Battalion of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuated villagers from flood-affected Gaurang Char village in Kokrajhar district. 16 search and rescue teams of NDRF are deployed for flood rescue operation in Assam. Over 100 people have died in the disaster so far.
Coronavirus testing needs to be done in a “matter of hours” in order to prevent a second wave, an expert has said. Infectious disease specialist Professor David Heymann told a Chatham House briefing on Covid-19 that a second wave, or a resurgence of the virus, is not “inevitable” and could be mitigated with certain requirements. Rapid diagnostics and contact tracing, quarantining of contacts and isolation of sick people – including isolation in health facilities – will interrupt the chain of transmission of the virus, according to Prof Heymann, who helped shut down the Sars outbreak in 2003.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25Published
: A recent analysis led by a team of researchers found crucial genomic features that are unique to SARS-CoV -2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and two other deadly coronaviruses, SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV. Published in PNAS, the research reports that these features correlate with the high fatality rate of these coronaviruses as well as their ability to switch hosts from animals to humans. They identified features that could represent crucial elements of coronavirus virulence and allow for detecting animal coronaviruses that have the potential to make the jump to humans in the future. Using an integrated approach that included machine-learning and comparative genomics, authors Ayal B. Gussow, Noam Auslander, Guilhem Faure, Yuri I. Wolf, Feng Zhang, and Eugene V. Koonin identified three previously undetected likely determinants of pathogenicity and zoonotic transmission. These features include enhancement of the nuclear localization signals (NLS) in the nucleocapsid protein and distinct inserts in the spike glycoprotein that appears to be associated with a high case fatality rate of these coronaviruses as well as the host switch from animals to humans. The identified features could be crucial contributors to coronavirus pathogenicity and possible targets for diagnostics, prognostication, and interventions. The enhancement of the NLS in the three coronaviruses that can cause severe diseases (hereafter high-CFR coronaviruses) ) nucleocapsids implies an important role of the subcellular localization of the nucleocapsid protein in coronavirus pathogenicity. Strikingly, insertions in the spike protein appear to have been acquired independently by the SARS and MERS clades of the high-CFR coronaviruses, in both the domain involved in virus-cell fusion and the domain mediating receptor recognition. The gradual enhancement of the NLS in the nucleocapsids and the different insertions in the spike protein of the high-CFR coronaviruses imply that these changes do not reflect a single event that occurred in the common ancestor, but rather a convergent trend in the evolution of the high-CFR viruses. These insertions, most likely, enhance the pathogenicity of the high-CFR viruses and contribute to their ability to zoonotically transmit to humans. The predictions made through this analysis unveil potential critical features in the mechanism of SARS-CoV (/topic/sars-cov)-2 virulence and its evolutionary history, are amenable to straightforward experimental validation and could serve as predictors of strains pathogenic to humans
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:21Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Atoki Ileka This is an update of the #covid_19 vaccine race. Also, Russia has stated today that it will begin mass vaccination… https://t.co/4IFqM4dis0 4 minutes ago