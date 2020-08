CDC: 44% of attendees at Georgia overnight camp test positive for COVID-19

Nearly half of those who attended an overnight camp held in Georgia have tested positive for COVID-19.

344 campers and staff members have been tested and received their results.

Of the 344 available results, 260 -- or 44% -- tested positive for the virus, according to UPI.

69% of the positive tests involved children aged 11 to 17.

20% were reported in children aged 6 to 10.

The camp was held in compliance following issued ordered by republican Georgia governor Brian Kemp.