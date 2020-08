BLIND movie

BLIND movie trailer HD - Starring Sarah French & Caroline Williams - Plot synopsis: After losing her vision in a freak accident, former actress Faye is living alone in her dream home.

Struggling to come to terms with her lost career and new life without sight, she soon gets the uneasy feeling that all is not right with her new world.

When a masked stranger shows up and moves in; Faye soon begins to realise she is far from alone.