EVIL BOY movie

EVIL BOY movie trailer HD - Stray - Plot synopsis: Several years after their son’s disappearance, a grieving couple adopts a feral boy, who begins to eerily resembles their child more with each passing day.

While the mother believes they have found their son, her husband is certain that he died.

As strange accidents begin happening around the boy, the pair soon wonders whether they've adopted something not entirely...human.

Directed by: Olga Gorodetskaya Release date: September 8, 2020 (US)(DVD)