Isaias heads toward east coast
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:58s - Published
Isaias heads toward east coast
Isaias heads towards Florida.

'Isaias may actually help': NASA plans Sunday splashdown of SpaceX capsule off Florida coast

 The Dragon spacecraft will be traveling at more than 17,500 mph when in begins to enter the Earth's atmosphere.
 
USATODAY.com
Vero Beach braces for Isaias [Video]

Vero Beach braces for Isaias

Our Sarah Hollenbeck is at Vero Beach to track Isaias.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:53Published

U.S. records over 25,000 COVID-19 deaths in July [Video]

U.S. records over 25,000 COVID-19 deaths in July

U.S. coronavirus deaths rose by over 25,000 in July and cases doubled in 19 states during the month, according to a Reuters tally. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:41Published

Isaias lashes Bahamas while Florida battens down

 Hurricane Isaias snapped trees and knocked out power as it blew through the Bahamas on Saturday and headed toward the US state of Florida, where officials said..
USATODAY.com

Florida Braces As Hurricane Isaias Heads Toward East Coast

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis urged state residents to remain vigilant and heed warnings from local...
NPR - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com•CBS News•Seattle Times•CTV News


Tropical Storm Isaias drenches Puerto Rico, expected to strengthen to hurricane with East Coast in sight

Tropical Storm Isaias knocked out electricity and caused flooding and landslides in Puerto Rico and...
FOXNews.com - Published

Hurricane Isaias churns through Bahamas en route to Florida's east coast; North Carolina island evacuated

Miami closed beaches, marines and parks as Hurricane Isaias churned through the Bahamas on...
USATODAY.com - Published


Hurricane Isaias strengthens a bit as it moves toward Florida's east coast [Video]

Hurricane Isaias strengthens a bit as it moves toward Florida's east coast

Hurricane Isaias will bring rain bands and breezy conditions to SWFL this weekend

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:59Published
Tracking Hurricane Isaias: Miami-Dade, Broward Remain Under Tropical Storm Warning Ahead Of Isaias [Video]

Tracking Hurricane Isaias: Miami-Dade, Broward Remain Under Tropical Storm Warning Ahead Of Isaias

Hurricane warnings remain in effect for parts of the Florida east coast ahead of Hurricane Isaias which will approach the southeast coast of Florida on Saturday. Miami-Dade and Broward counties remain..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 04:39Published
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Issues Emergency Order For Parts Of Florida Including South Florida [Video]

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Issues Emergency Order For Parts Of Florida Including South Florida

Governor Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency on Friday for all counties along the state’s east coast in response to Hurricane Isaias as the storm tracks close to the shoreline along its northern..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:45Published