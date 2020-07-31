Isaias leaves trail of destruction in Northeast

|
Powerful winds from Tropical Storm Isaias sent trees smashing down on top of cars.
Now, crews are cleaning up on Wednesday and trying to restore power for millions of people and businesses after the fierce storm clobbered the U.S. east coast with winds as fast as 70 miles per hour.
In Doylestown, Pennsylvania - powerful winds tore the roof off of a daycare center, and outside cars stacked on top of others like toys.
Samantha Helstrom: "Right away, I was hoping my car wasn’t involved, but then I seen it floating on top of everyone else’s and was like 'crap' that's my car." Isaias, which was briefly a Category 1 hurricane when it made landfall in North Carolina earlier this week, killed at least 4 people... Including two who were killed when a twister struck a mobile home park in Windsor, North Carolina.
"Everything started coming down." Keyarta Ryan was with her children when the tornado hit.
"It lasted for about 20 minutes but it was the longest, scariest 20 minutes I’ve ever been in.” The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm moved into Montreal, Quebec early Wednesday, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Hurricane Isaias Category 1 Atlantic hurricane in 2020
Watch as Isaias takes down huge tree in New York, almost hitting Long Island homeThere were reports of downed trees, damage to buildings, and widespread power outages as Tropical Storm Isaias passed over New York.
USATODAY.com
At least six people killed after Isaias strikes East Coast, causing flooding and power outagesThe powerful storm Isaias killed at least six people as it churned its way up the Eastern Seaboard Tuesday. The damage is spread out from the Carolinas to New..
CBS News
CBS Evening News, August 4, 2020At least 4 people dead, dozens injured after Tropical Storm Isaias rips through the East Coast; Two-year-old hears for the first time after cochlear implants
CBS News
U.S. Northeast lashed by Tropical Storm Isaias
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:14Published
Northeastern United States One of the four census regions of the United States of America
Tropical Storm Isaias batters U.S. Northeast
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:03Published
Unexplored Paradise: NAGALANDIndia's Northeastern region has a long and glorious history. The natural beauty of this grandeur destination is unmatched and unspoiled by a human activity where..
WorldNews
Appeals Court Blocks Immigrant Wealth Test in the NortheastThe federal court ruled that the Trump administration’s so-called public charge rule for green card applicants could not go into effect in New York,..
NYTimes.com
North Carolina State in the southeastern United States
At least 2 dead after tornado rips through area hit by Tropical Storm IsaiasTropical Storm Isaias has been downgraded from a hurricane, but it's still causing damage to the East Coast. At least 2 people died in a related tornado in North..
CBS News
U.S. Northeast lashed by Storm Isaias
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:14Published
East Coast of the United States Coastline in the United States
Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States
Biden unveils $280 mln campaign advertising blitz
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:59Published
Satellites discover hidden emperor penguin colonies in AntarcticaEleven new colonies of emperor penguins have been discovered in Antarctica after a study using satellite mapping technology. (Credits: PA) Eleven new colonies of..
WorldNews
Pennsylvania student pulled from HS graduation ceremony for 'Black Lives Matter' maskA Black student was pulled from his graduation procession and told to remove his face mask, displaying the words "Black Lives Matter."
USATODAY.com
Doylestown, Pennsylvania Borough in Pennsylvania, United States
Windsor, North Carolina Town in North Carolina, United States IT
Tornado spawned by Isaias hits NC trailer parkTropical Storm Isaias spawned multiple tornadoes, including one that caused at least one death and multiple injuries as it flattened a mobile home park in..
USATODAY.com
National Hurricane Center Division of the United States' National Weather Service
Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North CarolinaHurricane Isaias made landfall near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center. The hurricane touched down just after 11 p.m...
USATODAY.com
Storm Isaias brushes off Florida, heads up East Coast
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 00:57Published
Bahamas, Florida Brace For Hurricane Isaias
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
Hurricane Isaias Rakes the Bahamas on Course Toward Florida’s East CoastStorm surges of three to five feet were possible in the Bahamas, “on top of astronomical tides,” the director of the National Hurricane Center said.
NYTimes.com
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources