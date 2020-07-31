Isaias leaves trail of destruction in Northeast

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:18s
[NFA] Tropical Storm Isaias killed at least four people on Tuesday as it made its way up the U.S. Atlantic Coast, including two deaths at a North Carolina trailer park that was struck by a tornado spun off by hurricane-force winds.

This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Powerful winds from Tropical Storm Isaias sent trees smashing down on top of cars.

Now, crews are cleaning up on Wednesday and trying to restore power for millions of people and businesses after the fierce storm clobbered the U.S. east coast with winds as fast as 70 miles per hour.

In Doylestown, Pennsylvania - powerful winds tore the roof off of a daycare center, and outside cars stacked on top of others like toys.

Samantha Helstrom: "Right away, I was hoping my car wasn’t involved, but then I seen it floating on top of everyone else’s and was like 'crap' that's my car." Isaias, which was briefly a Category 1 hurricane when it made landfall in North Carolina earlier this week, killed at least 4 people... Including two who were killed when a twister struck a mobile home park in Windsor, North Carolina.

"Everything started coming down." Keyarta Ryan was with her children when the tornado hit.

"It lasted for about 20 minutes but it was the longest, scariest 20 minutes I’ve ever been in.” The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm moved into Montreal, Quebec early Wednesday, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.




