Mayor Frey's Emergency Regulation To Close Bar Areas Went Into Effect August 1
Bars and restaurants in Minneapolis can no longer have customers come up to the bar to order, David Schuman reports (2:03).WCCO 4 News at 10 – August 1, 2020
MplsStPaulBizJournal Mayor Jacob Frey said the emergency regulation was meant to turn back an uptick in Covid-19 cases. https://t.co/HcK3v9rhGU 17 hours ago
brentf013 RT @CityMinneapolis: This week, @MayorFrey issued Emergency Regulation 2020-17, delivering a targeted approach to curb the spread of COVID-… 1 day ago
Minneapolis Clerk Mayor Frey issued Emergency Regulation No. 17 on July 29, setting rules for bar areas within indoor entertainment s… https://t.co/V0rCmCXx7A 2 days ago
City of Minneapolis This week, @MayorFrey issued Emergency Regulation 2020-17, delivering a targeted approach to curb the spread of COV… https://t.co/BOC4zbd7lE 2 days ago
MplsStPaulBizJournal Mayor Jacob Frey said the emergency regulation was meant to turn back an uptick in Covid-19 cases. https://t.co/wMWfZwr4Mf 2 days ago
🌛🌝🌜 RT @hannahfloodfox9: Minneapolis Mayor @Jacob_Frey announces a new emergency regulation “closing indoor bar areas for regular service in th… 3 days ago
Living Fletch RT @AlphaNewsMN: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey issued an emergency regulation Wednesday night ordering the closure of all indoor bar areas.… 3 days ago
MplsStPaulBizJournal Mayor Jacob Frey said the emergency regulation was meant to turn back an uptick in Covid-19 cases. https://t.co/1RNmPaD3oa 3 days ago
Mayor Frey Shuts Down Indoor Bars, Bar Areas In RestaurantsMayor Jacob Frey announced Wednesday that Minneapolis bar areas must change their operation guidelines due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19, Jennifer Mayerle reports (2:13). WCCO 4 News At 5 - July..