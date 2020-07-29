Global  
 

Mayor Frey's Emergency Regulation To Close Bar Areas Went Into Effect August 1
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Mayor Frey's Emergency Regulation To Close Bar Areas Went Into Effect August 1

Mayor Frey's Emergency Regulation To Close Bar Areas Went Into Effect August 1

Bars and restaurants in Minneapolis can no longer have customers come up to the bar to order, David Schuman reports (2:03).WCCO 4 News at 10 – August 1, 2020

Minneapolis mayor orders bar areas closed to slow Covid-19 spread

Bars and restaurants in Minneapolis will no longer be allowed to have customers order directly from...
bizjournals - Published


