|
|
|
|
Over 2,000 Homes Under Evacuation Order As Apple Fire Continues To Grow In Size
|
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 03:07s - Published
Over 2,000 Homes Under Evacuation Order As Apple Fire Continues To Grow In Size
Approximately 2,586 homes totaling approximately 7,800 people are under evacuation orders as properties continue to be threatened by flames from the Apple Fire in Cherry Valley.
Hermela Aregawi reports live.
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Apple Fire Burns At Least 1,900 Acres, 1 Home Destroyed
A large brush fire blackened approximately 1,900 acres and threatened homes Saturday in Cherry Valley, prompting the evacuation of residents from a number of neighborhoods.
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 03:27Published
|
|
|