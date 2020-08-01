Global  
 

Over 2,000 Homes Under Evacuation Order As Apple Fire Continues To Grow In Size
Over 2,000 Homes Under Evacuation Order As Apple Fire Continues To Grow In Size

Approximately 2,586 homes totaling approximately 7,800 people are under evacuation orders as properties continue to be threatened by flames from the Apple Fire in Cherry Valley.

Hermela Aregawi reports live.

