Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2 a.m. Sunday advisory - Tropical Storm Isaias
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 05:57s - Published
2 a.m. Sunday advisory - Tropical Storm Isaias

2 a.m. Sunday advisory - Tropical Storm Isaias

Tropical Storm Isaias is slowly pushing closer to South Florida and the Treasure Coast early Sunday morning and is expected to restrengthen into a hurricane overnight.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tropical Storm Isaias drenches Puerto Rico, expected to strengthen to hurricane with East Coast in sight

Tropical Storm Isaias knocked out electricity and caused flooding and landslides in Puerto Rico and...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •SBS


Soon-to-be Tropical Storm Isaias could impact Florida after lashing Caribbean with wind, rain

Florida could see heavy rain and strong winds from a system that is expected to soon become Tropical...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


Northeast Broward Braces For Potential Impacts From Tropical Storm Isaias

Northeast Broward County is bracing for any potential impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias Saturday....
cbs4.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

CBS4 Weather At Your Desk Tropical Storm Isaias Edition 9-1-20 11pm [Video]

CBS4 Weather At Your Desk Tropical Storm Isaias Edition 9-1-20 11pm

Gusty squalls all night and weather improves Sunday

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:24Published
Tracking Isaias: Saturday 11pm Advisory On Tropical Storm Isaias [Video]

Tracking Isaias: Saturday 11pm Advisory On Tropical Storm Isaias

CBS4's Craig Setzer has the latest information on Tropical Storm Isaias as of 11pm Saturday.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 04:47Published
City Of Miami Reopening Outdoor Facilities On Sunday [Video]

City Of Miami Reopening Outdoor Facilities On Sunday

Sunday, the City of Miami will be reopening outdoor facilities that were forced to close due to Tropical Storm Isaias.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:19Published