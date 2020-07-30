LK Advani, MM Joshi to attend Ayodhya ceremony via video confrencing|Oneindia News

Global  
 

Veteran BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi will not visit Ayodhya for the ground-breaking ceremony for building of a temple there.

The two leaders will instead attend the August 5 event via videoconferencing.

Uttar Pradesh minister Kamal Rani Varun, who had earlier tested positive for the novel coronavirus, died due to the infection in Lucknow this morning.India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 17-lakh mark on Sunday, just two days after it went past 16 lakh with 54,735 cases being reported in a day, while the recoveries crossed the 11-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Two days after a Congress meeting saw arguments and sharp criticism by younger leaders who appeared to blame the party's last government for its massive downfall, a section of the party rallied for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Twitter.

86 people died from the cosumption of spurious liquor in Punjab.

Twenty-five people have been arrested so far while Captain Singh warned of strict action against anyone found involved in the case.

Seven excise and six police officials have been suspended.

Nepal is planning to send the newly updated map which includes Kalapani, Lipu Lekh and Limpiyadhura as its integral part to the United Nations and Google as well as India.

