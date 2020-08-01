Power Outages Reported Across South Florida As Result Of Isaias
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:37s - Published
4 minutes ago
Power Outages Reported Across South Florida As Result Of Isaias
Meanwhile, more than 10,000 utility crews from 20 states are stationed in Daytona Beach ready to assist customers affected by Isaias.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
FPL mobilizes crews to restore power ahead of Isaias Florida Power and Light spokesman Bryan Garner said they have assembled about 10,000 men and women, including 2,000 lineworkers from 20 different states, to restore power as quickly as possible. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 04:35 Published 11 hours ago
Bahamas, Florida Brace For Hurricane Isaias (CNN) Like many in southeastern Florida this weekend, West Palm Beach resident Benjamin Peterson was at Costco Friday stocking up on essentials in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Isaias. The.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:33 Published 17 hours ago