Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Power Outages Reported Across South Florida As Result Of Isaias
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Power Outages Reported Across South Florida As Result Of Isaias

Power Outages Reported Across South Florida As Result Of Isaias

Meanwhile, more than 10,000 utility crews from 20 states are stationed in Daytona Beach ready to assist customers affected by Isaias.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kathyfisher10

kathy RT @KPRC2: Power outages reported across Houston area: https://t.co/GibIOQbSYT #KPRC2 #Hounews 21 hours ago

KPRC2

KPRC 2 Houston Power outages reported across Houston area: https://t.co/GibIOQbSYT #KPRC2 #Hounews 1 day ago

ErwinUtilities

Erwin Utilities 8:26 p.m. 7/31/20 | We currently have some scattered power outages across our service territory due to the weather.… https://t.co/SKzlAOrNo4 1 day ago

4theluvoftj

purrr RT @ThePRMonitor: Widespread power outages are now being reported by numerous residents across the eastern half of Puerto Rico. 3 days ago

Dean_Hill3

Dean Hill 🇺🇸 🏁 RT @WWAY: Multiple power outages have been reported across Puerto Rico on Wednesday night, with at least 96,000 customers without electrici… 3 days ago

dkcun5215

Donna Cunningham RT @wbkotv: Multiple power outages have been reported across Puerto Rico on Wednesday night, with at least 96,000 customers without electri… 3 days ago

WWAY

WWAY News Multiple power outages have been reported across Puerto Rico on Wednesday night, with at least 96,000 customers wit… https://t.co/Aql9ipWw17 3 days ago

wbkotv

WBKO Television Multiple power outages have been reported across Puerto Rico on Wednesday night, with at least 96,000 customers wit… https://t.co/PTOj9jpTGW 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

FPL mobilizes crews to restore power ahead of Isaias [Video]

FPL mobilizes crews to restore power ahead of Isaias

Florida Power and Light spokesman Bryan Garner said they have assembled about 10,000 men and women, including 2,000 lineworkers from 20 different states, to restore power as quickly as possible.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 04:35Published
Florida Power and Light Power outages - 7:17 p.m. Saturday [Video]

Florida Power and Light Power outages - 7:17 p.m. Saturday

Isaias is heading toward South Florida, causing heavy rain and gusty winds. Here are the lastest power outages from the storm.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:10Published
Bahamas, Florida Brace For Hurricane Isaias [Video]

Bahamas, Florida Brace For Hurricane Isaias

(CNN) Like many in southeastern Florida this weekend, West Palm Beach resident Benjamin Peterson was at Costco Friday stocking up on essentials in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Isaias. The..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:33Published