Long Islanders Frustrated After Spending Nine Days Without Electricity CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:58s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:58s - Published Long Islanders Frustrated After Spending Nine Days Without Electricity It's been a week since Tropical Storm Isaias blew through the area, yet thousands of customers on Long Island were still without power Wednesday afternoon; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports. 0

