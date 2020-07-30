NEWS: The Nevada Assembly passed AB4 which provides expanded access to mail in voting during emergencies.



Tweets about this DogLover4Dems RT @KTNV: TRUMP TWEET: President #DonaldTrump attacked #Nevada's attempt at emergency #election reform early this morning, aiming his frust… 1 hour ago 2020 Vision Trump needs to stay out of Nevada. Trump tweet pushes litigation over Nevada… https://t.co/gs2KWDs79B 7 hours ago Sandy Scherer SINCE Casinos are open we should be able to vote at opened Polls...👍 Trump tweet pushes litigation over Nevada emer… https://t.co/EslF54dVd6 9 hours ago NoMoretRUMP Trump tweet pushes litigation over Nevada election reform. #FUCKtRUMP and #FUCKtheGOP. We don’t want you in NV and… https://t.co/QYe1CSTM8g 10 hours ago Randy A. Miller Well, I hope AB4 passes the Senate whether our Moron in Chief likes it or not. Screw our Moron in Chief!Trump tweet… https://t.co/QrCxSRfOLA 12 hours ago Christine Saenz Trump tweet pushes litigation over Nevada emergency election reform https://t.co/ERLH1qEnmV 12 hours ago Thomas Lenner RT @NinaReports: Good morning! Here are the top stories for #TheRundown: - Trump tweet pushes litigation over NV bill expanding mail-in vo… 13 hours ago LaSanya Rucker Wow... Trump gonna try steal #Nevada's election by claiming its rigged. He's worried & knows #Vegas hasn't accepte… https://t.co/55xlocBgRa 13 hours ago