Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump tweet pushes litigation over Nevada emergency election reform
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:59s - Published
Trump tweet pushes litigation over Nevada emergency election reform

Trump tweet pushes litigation over Nevada emergency election reform

NEWS: The Nevada Assembly passed AB4 which provides expanded access to mail in voting during emergencies.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Donna_West

DogLover4Dems RT @KTNV: TRUMP TWEET: President #DonaldTrump attacked #Nevada's attempt at emergency #election reform early this morning, aiming his frust… 1 hour ago

CollinsDesta

2020 Vision Trump needs to stay out of Nevada. Trump tweet pushes litigation over Nevada… https://t.co/gs2KWDs79B 7 hours ago

scherer_sandy

Sandy Scherer SINCE Casinos are open we should be able to vote at opened Polls...👍 Trump tweet pushes litigation over Nevada emer… https://t.co/EslF54dVd6 9 hours ago

GOPareHaters

NoMoretRUMP Trump tweet pushes litigation over Nevada election reform. #FUCKtRUMP and #FUCKtheGOP. We don’t want you in NV and… https://t.co/QYe1CSTM8g 10 hours ago

redrandyman62

Randy A. Miller Well, I hope AB4 passes the Senate whether our Moron in Chief likes it or not. Screw our Moron in Chief!Trump tweet… https://t.co/QrCxSRfOLA 12 hours ago

cliosi

Christine Saenz Trump tweet pushes litigation over Nevada emergency election reform https://t.co/ERLH1qEnmV 12 hours ago

NOWAMERICA

Thomas Lenner RT @NinaReports: Good morning! Here are the top stories for #TheRundown: - Trump tweet pushes litigation over NV bill expanding mail-in vo… 13 hours ago

sanacardi

LaSanya Rucker Wow... Trump gonna try steal #Nevada's election by claiming its rigged. He's worried & knows #Vegas hasn't accepte… https://t.co/55xlocBgRa 13 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Some Republicans Breaking With President Trump Over Election Comments [Video]

Some Republicans Breaking With President Trump Over Election Comments

Lauren Pastrana reports the president's tweet about possibly delaying the election has drawn criticism.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:11Published
Reaction To President Trump Suggesting Delaying Election Over Claims About Vote By Mail [Video]

Reaction To President Trump Suggesting Delaying Election Over Claims About Vote By Mail

President Trump on Thursday raised the possibility of delaying the November general election over unsubstantiated claims that mail-in-voting will invite voter fraud

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:32Published
Pittsburgh Mayor Peduto Responds To President Trump's 'Delay The Election' Tweet [Video]

Pittsburgh Mayor Peduto Responds To President Trump's 'Delay The Election' Tweet

Mayor Bill Peduto said we have survived pandemics in the past, world wars and the Civil War, but no one has ever suggested delaying the presidential election.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:41Published