Touching moment Indonesian boy says final farewell to his favourite cow

An emotional video from Indonesia of a boy saying a tearful farewell to his favourite cow the night before it is taken for slaughter.

The footage filmed on Thursday (July 30th) at a farm in the Agam district of West Sumatra shows a boy named Syahrul cuddling the animal before it was sacrificed for Eid al-Adha on Friday (July 31st).

According to the boy's friend who filmed the video, he couldn't sleep that night because he was so worried about the animal.

Syahrul had been close to the cow since it was a calf and he used to ride on its back.

Footage filmed five days earlier on July 25th shows the boy interacting with his beloved cow.