CDC: 20,000 More US Deaths From COVID-19 In Next Three Weeks

CNN reports that with a death toll of over 153,000, the US has reported more deaths linked to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 than anywhere else in the world.

Now, CNN reports that updated models show 20,000 more Americans could die in just the next three weeks.

An ensemble forecast published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projects more than 173,000 American deaths by August 22nd.

University of Washington researcher Dr.