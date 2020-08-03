Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Missing the window

Video Credit: WKBT - Published
Missing the window

Missing the window

Early detection saves lives when it comes to cancer.

The COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the screening process for people across the nation.

Some strong early detection saves lives when it comes to cancer.

Covid-19 has delayed the screening process for people across the nation.

Only on news 8 now ... reporter jordan fremstad tells us how missing the window could cost lives.

Isolation gives people a lot of time to themselves.

"i grew up in galesville wisconsin and i've been around here my entire life."

Mariah forster olson knows the feeling all too well.

"i work for nine different non-profit organizations."

She says you can't get used to it, but you learn to live with it.

"isolation isn't necessarily anything new for cancer patients."

She can't work a regular job because of the cancer she had.

"i was diagnosed in 1980 at the age of one."

Mariah had a tumor growing in several levels of her spine.

"wrapped around part of my heart and pushed on my lungs taking up all most the entire right side of my chest."

She was on earth 365 days and neuroblastoma had her in a fight for her life.

"most children didn't make it, and there were limited treatment options."

"i had surgery, radiation and chemotherapy, and what saved my life was probably an experimental chemotherapy protocol that i was on."

She was treated for two years.

She remembers when her battle was won.

"i got a cake and i thought it was just for my birthday but it was actually for my birthday and my last chemotherapy treatment."

She was officially cancer free at age eight.

"neuroblastoma has a really high relapse rate."

Her experience left a permanent scar.

"i have around 100 different late effects or medical conditions from the cancer and the treatments."

She has had 47 surgeries and she's at high risk for eight different types of secondary cancer.

"i have chronic excruciating pain in my back.

It gets worse as the day goes on, and that's kind of tough to deal with."

The cdc lists cancer as the second leading cause of death if the u.s. doctors at mayo clinic and gundersen health systems in la crosse say the pandemic is making things worse.

"cancers are being missed."

"a lot of the screenings just almost came to a halt in some places."

"screenings weren't available."

Gundersen cancer center director dr. kurt oettel says hospitals had to prioritize coronavirus patients.

However, people are not showing up for routine screenings even after healthcare centers opened their doors.

"we basically lost three, four, five months of just routine screening for patients."

Anxiety and fear of the virus is the main culprit.

Standup: prevent cancer foundation released a survey showing 35 percent of patients in the u.s. missed routine cancer screenings.

43 percent of americans have missed routine medical appointments.

"there's a lot of fear in our society right now."

Oettel says the ramification of missing the window identifying cancer is death.

Breast and colon cancers are at the top of the list.

"there's an anticipated probably excess of 10,000 deaths that we would see relative to those two cancers sometime over the next two to five years."

Mayo clinic health system medical oncologist dr. paula gill says cancer research was another thing put on hold.

"which is absolutely necessary.

What the national cancer institute and the fda are trying to do is they're trying to loosen some of the restrictions to make it easier to get cancer clinical trials going."

Mariah says she fell victim to fear herself.

"i found a lesion on my skin that could possibly be skin cancer."

Radiation in the past puts her at risk for skin cancer.

"i was scared to go in and get it looked at."

"i put it off for several months."

"early intervention saves lives."

"i knew that the longer i let it go the worse it could be."

"it is safe to see your doctor.

It's safe to go to a healthcare facility; we are taking all of the precautions that we need to take."

Fortunately mariah's screening revealed a false alarm.

At 41 years old she has been cancer free for 33 years.

The photos on her walls show there is always hope.

She has built a life against all odds.

"whether you get up on a day and it's sunny out, there's your positive.

Just focus for that silver lining in any situation."

In the midst of isolation there are people working to ensure no one is left alone.

This is jordan fremstad news 8 now...la crosse.

Mariah raises money for cancer research.

We have a link to her




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Addictive site Window Swap lets you pretend to work from other people's homes

No matter how cosy or super-organized you make your work-from-home space, and no matter how many...
Mashable - Published

Netflix in Talks to Acquire Amy Adams Thriller ‘The Woman in the Window’ From 20th Century

Netflix in Talks to Acquire Amy Adams Thriller ‘The Woman in the Window’ From 20th Century Netflix is finalizing a deal to acquire the rights to “The Woman in the Window,” the Amy Adams...
The Wrap - Published

New York extends window for abuse lawsuits

CNA Staff, Aug 3, 2020 / 03:30 pm (CNA).- New York on Monday extended the window in the statute of...
CNA - Published


Tweets about this

IShockJockey

Kyle RT @MarioBrothBlog: The Japanese demo version of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door includes more content than can normally be seen. If a… 10 minutes ago

michaelmukono2

michael mukono RT @OwuorMichael: • No Sunroof • Mileage: 133,000km • Satnav Unit Not Functional • Bose Speakers Are OK • Driver Side Co-Passenger Window M… 16 minutes ago

OwuorMichael

Michael • No Sunroof • Mileage: 133,000km • Satnav Unit Not Functional • Bose Speakers Are OK • Driver Side Co-Passenger Wi… https://t.co/aSsTKA3Yy8 18 minutes ago

LeeMend85711326

Lee Mendez @grahamocsg @ianbrown I've been having mass group gatherings all through lockdown for the past 6 months - not 1 per… https://t.co/j2aMDQNqCA 22 minutes ago

eeyrehead

Elisabeth Eyre RT @svdate: This "record" was only possible because the president ignored the virus for seven weeks, pretended it would go away on its own,… 33 minutes ago

Deikun_ebooks

Quattro Bajeena Kids outside my window having a***measuring contest but with dead/missing dads, last one I will kill her 1 hour ago

ourBooksLuvUs

@ourBooksluvus RT @ourBooksLuvUs: Do you want us to march? Rise up in the streets? But you won't protect us from a mad naked king? What do you want me to… 2 hours ago

loogetv

LooGE Although all in all I’m good. Still want to throw things out my window, but what else is new. Sorry for missing s… https://t.co/oSf5w8suev 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Couple says Wauwatosa police dragged them out of car after mistaking them for protesters [Video]

Couple says Wauwatosa police dragged them out of car after mistaking them for protesters

A couple says Wauwatosa police smashed their window and dragged them out of their car Saturday night after mistaking them for being a part of a protest caravan.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:36Published
Cat claws its way through wall, only to collapse to a fall [Video]

Cat claws its way through wall, only to collapse to a fall

A cream-colored cat with a black tail is in a bedroom and after running along the bed, the cat tries to get out and jumps on the window top pane. Only the cat is unable to hold on and slips and falls..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:42Published
Woman sentenced to jail time for attacking McDonald’s employees because she didn’t get a cookie [Video]

Woman sentenced to jail time for attacking McDonald’s employees because she didn’t get a cookie

A judge sentenced a 24-year-old woman to 90 days in jail after she climbed through a McDonald’s drive thru window and attacked three employees because she did not get a cookie.

Credit: WJW     Duration: 01:44Published