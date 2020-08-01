Global  
 

Tracking the Tropics | Aug. 2 5 p.m. Update
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:47s - Published
Tracking the Tropics | Aug. 2 5 p.m. Update
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Tracking the Tropics | Aug. 2 11am Update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | Aug. 2 11am Update

ABC Action News tracks Tropical Storm Isaias.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:04Published
Tracking the Tropics | Aug. 2 Morning Update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | Aug. 2 Morning Update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:10Published

SpaceX, NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years

 Two NASA astronauts returned to Earth on Sunday in a dramatic, retro-style splashdown, their capsule parachuting into the Gulf of Mexico. This was the first..
USATODAY.com

SpaceX capsule and NASA astronauts return to Earth in first splashdown since 1975

 Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, two NASA astronauts, returned to Earth in a dramatic, retro-style splashdown, their capsule parachuting into the Gulf of Mexico to..
CBS News
Astronauts make historic splashdown in Gulf of Mexico [Video]

Astronauts make historic splashdown in Gulf of Mexico

SpaceX capsule carrying two astronauts make a successful splashdown after the historic NASA-SpaceX mission.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:37Published

bettyjoanblack2

betty [email protected] RT @WFLA: Tropical Storm Isaias strengthens slightly, just offshore of east-central Florida coast https://t.co/XSRT1vNMXA https://t.co/EfGq… 11 minutes ago

GriffinHardyWX

Griffin Hardy 🌀#Isaias continue to stay just offshore. Most significant impacts expected along the South Carolina coast (2-4' of… https://t.co/OHrva4YZlU 13 minutes ago

WFLA

WFLA NEWS Tropical Storm Isaias strengthens slightly, just offshore of east-central Florida coast https://t.co/XSRT1vNMXA https://t.co/EfGqwb0WZD 32 minutes ago

ChikageWeather

Chikage Windler WX Tracking #Isaias. https://t.co/3uWRA6Tt7L #tropics #tropicswx https://t.co/bEosDlglt2 45 minutes ago

KETK

KETK NEWS TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Isaias is dropping rain and strong winds along the eastern and northern Florid… https://t.co/ZEeCRK10ji 45 minutes ago

TillyonUp

Tree Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Storm Isaias 8/2 https://t.co/7EItG3UOFT via @YouTube 2 hours ago

mz_reshmee

Reshmee B RT @CBSMiami: LIVE RADAR: #CBS4 real-time Doppler radar tracking storm activity related to #Isaias. For more, go to: https://t.co/uupOSqyqp… 3 hours ago

ChikageWeather

Chikage Windler WX Tracking #Isaias. https://t.co/3uWRA7b3Zj #tropics #tropicswx https://t.co/EIUcwUK7nI 4 hours ago


TRACKING THE TROPICS | Aug. 1 8 p.m. Update [Video]

TRACKING THE TROPICS | Aug. 1 8 p.m. Update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:43Published
TRACKING THE TROPICS | Aug. 1 5 p.m. Update [Video]

TRACKING THE TROPICS | Aug. 1 5 p.m. Update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:04Published
Tracking the Tropics | Saturday, 2 p.m. update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | Saturday, 2 p.m. update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:53Published