Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden VP Pick In Final Stretch
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Biden VP Pick In Final Stretch

Biden VP Pick In Final Stretch

Joe Biden's decision on his running mate is drawing closer by the day.

CNN reports that tensions over whom he should pick spilled out into public view this past week.

The women who are his top contenders find themselves under intense scrutiny of the most controversial aspects of their pasts.

For several months as Biden considered nearly a dozen women for the ticket.

California Sen.

Kamala Harris seemed like the most natural fit because of her resume, support of BLM, and her championing of legislation to curb police brutality.

But there is uneasiness among Biden boosters about Harris' ambition and her attack on Biden during a June 2019 debate.

California Rep.

Karen Bass' was slammed for praising ruthless dictator Fidel Castro.

Former Obama Administration official Susan Rice came under fire for comments she made about the Benghazi terror attacks.

Elizabeth Warren is under scrutiny for her statements about her Native American heritage and her electability among Wall Street Democrats.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Joe Biden’s search for a running mate enters final stretch

WASHINGTON (AP) — As Joe Biden nears the announcement of his vice presidential choice, the top...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Japan Today


Biden’s notes: ‘Do not hold grudges’ against Kamala Harris

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden was uncharacteristically tight-lipped on Tuesday about the final...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Denver PostNew Zealand HeraldIndiaTimes



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Polls Show Biden Favorite 100 Days Out From Election [Video]

Polls Show Biden Favorite 100 Days Out From Election

(CNN) Believe it or not, we're now 100 days and 15 hours from the 2020 election. As we enter the final stretch of the campaign, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden continues to hold an advantage..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published