Biden VP Pick In Final Stretch

Joe Biden's decision on his running mate is drawing closer by the day.

CNN reports that tensions over whom he should pick spilled out into public view this past week.

The women who are his top contenders find themselves under intense scrutiny of the most controversial aspects of their pasts.

For several months as Biden considered nearly a dozen women for the ticket.

California Sen.

Kamala Harris seemed like the most natural fit because of her resume, support of BLM, and her championing of legislation to curb police brutality.

But there is uneasiness among Biden boosters about Harris' ambition and her attack on Biden during a June 2019 debate.

California Rep.

Karen Bass' was slammed for praising ruthless dictator Fidel Castro.

Former Obama Administration official Susan Rice came under fire for comments she made about the Benghazi terror attacks.

Elizabeth Warren is under scrutiny for her statements about her Native American heritage and her electability among Wall Street Democrats.