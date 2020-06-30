Make in India: Youth makes 'Dodo Drop' as alternative app for ShareIt in JandK's Rajouri

Last rites of Sepoy Rohin Kumar, who lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir were performed at his native village in Hamirpur on August 01. During the ceasefire, Sepoy Rohin Kumar sustained critical injuries and later succumbed to his injuries.
Black topping of 10-kilometre road connecting border areas in Jammu and Kashmir's Manjakote began. Road construction under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) is in final stages. Executive Engineer of PMGSY in Rajouri, Subash Chander Sharma said, "Due to this locals are getting temporary employment." A local said, "Because of road connectivity people are coming to back their village area from Rajouri city, who were gone there for work." Rajdhani to Panjgrain road stretch will ease lives of villagers.
Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, young daughters and sisters from northeastern states on August 02 tied rakhi to jawans who serve in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. It was an expression of their solidarity, love and gratitude towards Indian Armed personnel.
Chingari is one of the Indian applications that has seen huge traction after the ban on TikTok and other China-linked applications. The platform is considered as the top Indian alternative to TikTok...
Hours after the union government's ban, TikTok India released a statement. TikTok was one of the 59 Chinese apps to be blocked by the government on June 29. In its statement, TikTok said that it didn't..
