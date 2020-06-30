Global  
 

Make in India: Youth makes 'Dodo Drop' as alternative app for ShareIt in JandK's Rajouri
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:56s - Published
Make in India: Youth makes 'Dodo Drop' as alternative app for ShareIt in JandK's Rajouri

Make in India: Youth makes 'Dodo Drop' as alternative app for ShareIt in JandK's Rajouri

A Rajouri boy, Ashfaq Mehmood Choudhary launched a file sharing app namely 'Dodo Drop' which is an alternative of Chinese based ShareIt app.

'Dodo Drop' has a transfer rate of up to 480 Mbps which is even faster than the ShareIt app and is quite easy to use.

Data comprising of photos, videos, audios, apps, texts can be transferred between devices (Android, iOS, or Desktop) with no internet access.

The transfers are fully encrypted and secure.

