Uber teams with Thames Clippers for boat service

California’s Air Resources Board wants to cap emissions from vehicles being used for companies like Uber and Lyft. These rideshare app businesses have an infamously tumultuous history with labor regulators in their home state. However, Gizmodo Earther reports they seem far more receptive to going green than they are to sufficiently compensating their workforce. The proposal would mandate that 60% percent of miles traveled by Uber and Lyft vehicles be in electric vehicles by 2030.
Business Insider reports that Uber is using its resources to help track and trace the corona virus. Uber unveiled an initiative to share user data on drivers or riders who may have come into contact with coronavirus-infected individuals. The data will be shared with global public health officials to aid contact tracing efforts. Public health officials will be able to view the data and give Uber advice on the step it can take to minimize exposure to their customers and employees.
Uber was defending its business model on Tuesday at Britain's Supreme Court in a battle over rights in the workplace that could have ramifications for millions of Britons earning a living in the gig economy. Lauren Anthony reports.
Boris Johnson has ordered officials to work-up a plan for avoiding a secondnational lockdown, according to reports. The Prime Minister is consideringasking the elderly to shield once again and is mulling lockdown-likeconditions for London should there be a second wave of coronavirus infections,The Sunday Telegraph and The Sunday Times said. The claims come after MrJohnson was forced to announce a slow down of the lockdown easing on Friday,with planned relaxations for the leisure and beauty sectors delayed after arise in Covid-19 cases was recorded, with prevalence in the community thoughtto be rising for the first time since May.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has proposed the Greater London Authority move to London's regenerating Docklands area to save rental costs of up to £55 million. Mr Khan suggested the GLA move from their current residence on the south bank of the River Thames to the Crystal building at the Royal Docks, which they already own. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn