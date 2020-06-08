Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Uber teams with Thames Clippers for boat service
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Uber teams with Thames Clippers for boat service

Uber teams with Thames Clippers for boat service

Uber has joined up with Thames Clippers for the launch of its new service UberBoat.

The service, which commences in London on Monday, will allow users topurchase tickets for Thames Clippers boats in advance through the Uber app andthen use QR technology to board.

The payment will be processed using Uberaccount details.

Passengers will be able to use the service across a fleet of20 boats on the River Thames, with departures from 23 piers across London.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Uber Uber American peer-to-peer ridesharing, freight, food delivery, and transportation network company

California May Require Ridesharing App Companies To Go Electric [Video]

California May Require Ridesharing App Companies To Go Electric

California’s Air Resources Board wants to cap emissions from vehicles being used for companies like Uber and Lyft. These rideshare app businesses have an infamously tumultuous history with labor regulators in their home state. However, Gizmodo Earther reports they seem far more receptive to going green than they are to sufficiently compensating their workforce. The proposal would mandate that 60% percent of miles traveled by Uber and Lyft vehicles be in electric vehicles by 2030.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published
Uber Sharing User Data To Help Track CoronaVirus [Video]

Uber Sharing User Data To Help Track CoronaVirus

Business Insider reports that Uber is using its resources to help track and trace the corona virus. Uber unveiled an initiative to share user data on drivers or riders who may have come into contact with coronavirus-infected individuals. The data will be shared with global public health officials to aid contact tracing efforts. Public health officials will be able to view the data and give Uber advice on the step it can take to minimize exposure to their customers and employees.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Uber defends business model at UK's Supreme Court [Video]

Uber defends business model at UK's Supreme Court

Uber was defending its business model on Tuesday at Britain's Supreme Court in a battle over rights in the workplace that could have ramifications for millions of Britons earning a living in the gig economy. Lauren Anthony reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:20Published

Thames Clippers London river bus operator


London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Coronavirus: No plan to extend shielding to over-50s, minister insists as government faces backlash

 Robert Jenrick also distances government from reports on proposed lockdown 'border' around London
Independent

Aubameyang coy over Arsenal future after FA Cup triumph

 LONDON – Arsenal hot shot striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remained coy over his future at the Emirates Stadium after leading the Gunners to FA Cup glory...
WorldNews

Total COVID-19 cases worldwide stand at over 17 million

 CBS News senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reports from London on the worldwide impacts of COVID-19
CBS News
Boris Johnson ‘orders preparations to avoid second national lockdown’ [Video]

Boris Johnson ‘orders preparations to avoid second national lockdown’

Boris Johnson has ordered officials to work-up a plan for avoiding a secondnational lockdown, according to reports. The Prime Minister is consideringasking the elderly to shield once again and is mulling lockdown-likeconditions for London should there be a second wave of coronavirus infections,The Sunday Telegraph and The Sunday Times said. The claims come after MrJohnson was forced to announce a slow down of the lockdown easing on Friday,with planned relaxations for the leisure and beauty sectors delayed after arise in Covid-19 cases was recorded, with prevalence in the community thoughtto be rising for the first time since May.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

River Thames River Thames River in southern England

Hammersmith Shark: A Shark is rumoured to be in the Thames [Video]

Hammersmith Shark: A Shark is rumoured to be in the Thames

A shark is rumoured to be swimming in the River Thames after 'fins' were spotted in the water.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:04Published
Sadiq Khan proposes City Hall Docklands move [Video]

Sadiq Khan proposes City Hall Docklands move

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has proposed the Greater London Authority move to London's regenerating Docklands area to save rental costs of up to £55 million. Mr Khan suggested the GLA move from their current residence on the south bank of the River Thames to the Crystal building at the Royal Docks, which they already own. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:52Published
Cat puts up a fight before being rescued from the Thames [Video]

Cat puts up a fight before being rescued from the Thames

Chiswick Lifeboat came to the aid of a black cat on a rapidly diminishing patch of shingle. The crew was greeted with snarls and spits, before the cat tried to climb the six-metre wall.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published
Pilots take advantage of Britain's empty skies [Video]

Pilots take advantage of Britain's empty skies

Instead of a Boeing or Airbus flying overhead, Londoners are now likely to see a vintage biplane or two as a group of flying enthusiasts make the most of the empty airspace over the capital.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:37Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Uber teams with Thames Clippers for Uber Boat service

Uber has joined up with Thames Clippers for the launch of its new service, Uber Boat.
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Seal Climbs Into Boat In River Thames [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Seal Climbs Into Boat In River Thames

This seal climbed onto a boat in the River Thames in London, England on July 22. Rower Salvatore Chiocca captured the moment and said the seal was “friendly and playful.”

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:15Published
Seal-y Hitchhiker! Rower in Thames River Videos Seal Trying to Catch a Ride on Boat! [Video]

Seal-y Hitchhiker! Rower in Thames River Videos Seal Trying to Catch a Ride on Boat!

This seal might just win the cutest hitchhiker award! Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:29Published