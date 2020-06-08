Uber teams with Thames Clippers for boat service

Uber has joined up with Thames Clippers for the launch of its new service UberBoat.

The service, which commences in London on Monday, will allow users topurchase tickets for Thames Clippers boats in advance through the Uber app andthen use QR technology to board.

The payment will be processed using Uberaccount details.

Passengers will be able to use the service across a fleet of20 boats on the River Thames, with departures from 23 piers across London.