Tracking the Tropics | August 3, morning update

NASA astronauts splash down in SpaceX capsule



U.S. astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who flew to the International Space Station in SpaceX's new Crew Dragon, splashed down in the capsule in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday after a two-month voyage that was NASA's first crewed mission from home soil in nine years. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:18 Published on January 1, 1970