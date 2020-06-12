Global  
 

Nikki Bella is a mum
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Wrestler and reality TV star Nikki Bella has become a first-time mother.
Twins Nikki and Brie Bella deliver baby boys one day apart: 'We are overwhelmed with joy'

 WWE and 'Total Bellas' stars Brie and Nikki Bella both gave birth to baby boys this weekend. The proud dads are Daniel Bryan and Artem Chigvintsev.
USATODAY.com
'A bright light in my life': Nikki Bella praises Artem Chigvintsev in sweet birthday post [Video]

'A bright light in my life': Nikki Bella praises Artem Chigvintsev in sweet birthday post

Nikki Bella says Artem Chigvintsev is the "bright light in her life as she marked his 38th birthday with a sweet Instagram post.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:14Published
Nikki Bella expecting baby boy [Video]

Nikki Bella expecting baby boy

The gender of their child who is due in early August, was revealed during the season finale of Nikki and twin sister Brie's reality show Total Bellas on Thursday night.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

Celebrity Makeup Looks On The Red Carpet Ciara, Nikki Bella, Carmen Electra, Priscilla Presley, Mandy Moore [Video]

Celebrity Makeup Looks On The Red Carpet Ciara, Nikki Bella, Carmen Electra, Priscilla Presley, Mandy Moore

http://www.maximotv.com || Broll footage: Never seen footage of celebrity makeup looks while being interviewed on various red carpets around Hollywood, California in 2019 || Ciara, Nikki Bella, Carmen..

Credit: MaximoTV     Duration: 04:56Published
Nikki Bella wasn't going to have kids until her 40s [Video]

Nikki Bella wasn't going to have kids until her 40s

Nikki Bella wasn't going to have children until her 40s.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:35Published
Nikki and Brie Bella give update on mom's condition [Video]

Nikki and Brie Bella give update on mom's condition

Nikki and Brie Bella give update on mom's condition The wrestling twins have given a health update on their mom Kathy as she recovers from an operation to remove a "mass" on her brain stem. Nikki wrote..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:00Published