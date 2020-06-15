Business minister dismisses reports of over 50s lockdown

Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi says it is right to wait for the police to conclude their investigations before the Chief Whip makes a decision on whether to suspend the MP who has been arrested over rape allegations. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Business minister Nadhim Zahawi says the government are "actively looking" at changes to quarantine rules for visitors to the UK and are "working together" with other countries on new arrangements. Report by Patelr.
Business minister Nadhim Zahawi has defended Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick, saying he pulled the planning application for the Westferry Printworks development as soon as there was "a perception of bias". Mr Zahawi said it was vital to "move on" from the row in order to "deliver the housing for those families that need it most". Report by Patelr.
Business minister Nadhim Zahawi has suggested gyms and other facilities could reopen at the end of July if the opening of pubs and restaurants goes smoothly. Mr Zahawi also discussed the possible introduction of airbridges between countries in order to lift controversial quarantine measures for visitors to the UK. Report by Patelr.
Chief Whip Mark Spencer has defended his decision not to suspend the whip from a Conservative MP arrested on rape allegations, insisting the decision will be reviewed once the police investigation concludes. Report by Etemadil.
Matt Hancock has announced two tests which can detect coronavirus and flu are to be rolled out. The tests promise results in 90 minutes and can even be conducted by people without medical training. Report by Etemadil.