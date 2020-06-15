Global  
 

Business minister dismisses reports of over 50s lockdown
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Business minister dismisses reports of over 50s lockdown

Business minister dismisses reports of over 50s lockdown

Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi has dismissed reports that the government is considering a lockdown for over-50s, insisting their policy is to respond to local outbreaks and use test and trace.

Report by Etemadil.

