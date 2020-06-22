UL FOOTBALL COACH D. J. LOONEY DIES AT AGE 31

A sad loss today for acadiana..

Over the weekend , the louisiana ragi' cajuns department of athletics announced the sudden loss of louisiana football assistant coach d.j.

Looney..

News 1's patsy douglas has more on the story , good morning patsy good morning carter and alex , yes d.j looney passed away over the weekend following a heart attack and this was during a team work out at cajun field ..

Now the outpouring of love was shown all over twitter ..

Governor john bel edwards tweeted?

Louisiana mourns the loss of coach d.j.

Looney, who passed away this morning.

Please join @firstladyofla and me in praying for his friends, family, players and the entire @ragincajuns community during this difficult time.

#lagov coach thompson also tweeted the sad on many levels!

Coach always answered messages with evals on every kid!

Always accessible and professional!

My prayers are with his family and the rajun cajun family many other people in the community were sad about the lost commenting under the post and mourning that their condolences are with the school and the family ..

Looney was 31 years old and he was entering his third season on staff.

He worked specifically with their offensive line ...we will continue to gather more details for you all morning ..

Now at this time the department of athletics asks that fans, friends, and acquaintances of coach looney keep his and the football program in their thoughts and prayers