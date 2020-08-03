Some people are linking Ram Lalla's green clothes with PM Modi: Ram temple trust member

General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Champat Rai, on August 03 gave information about the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony which is slated to take place on August 05 in Ayodhya.

Speaking on clothing that will adorn Ram Lalla, Rai said, "Some people are so perturbed by PM that they see him in their dreams and lose sleep over him.

They're linking green clothes of Lord Ram to PM.

It is unfathomable if they were influenced by green clothes or fear of PM.

It is not a matter pertaining to PMO, CM or the Trust.

The priest has been deciding the colour of clothes as per the day.

It is fixed.

He does not make changes under anyone's influence." "We have also invited Iqbal Ansari (former litigant in Ayodhya land dispute case) and Padma Shri, Mohammed Sharif to the foundation stone laying ceremony," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5.