Some people are linking Ram Lalla's green clothes with PM Modi: Ram temple trust member

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:28s - Published
Some people are linking Ram Lalla's green clothes with PM Modi: Ram temple trust member

Some people are linking Ram Lalla's green clothes with PM Modi: Ram temple trust member

General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Champat Rai, on August 03 gave information about the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony which is slated to take place on August 05 in Ayodhya.

Speaking on clothing that will adorn Ram Lalla, Rai said, "Some people are so perturbed by PM that they see him in their dreams and lose sleep over him.

They're linking green clothes of Lord Ram to PM.

It is unfathomable if they were influenced by green clothes or fear of PM.

It is not a matter pertaining to PMO, CM or the Trust.

The priest has been deciding the colour of clothes as per the day.

It is fixed.

He does not make changes under anyone's influence." "We have also invited Iqbal Ansari (former litigant in Ayodhya land dispute case) and Padma Shri, Mohammed Sharif to the foundation stone laying ceremony," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5.


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ram Janmabhoomi Ram Janmabhoomi birthplace of Rama

Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri dispute 'most fiercely-contested case in India's history': Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi

 The Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute at Ayodhya was the "most fiercely-contested cases in India's legal history" in which every point was "hotly" debated..
IndiaTimes

Ram Janmabhoomi Trust submits temple master plan to Ayodhya Authority, deposits Rs 65,000 fee

 The members discussed the temple roadmap and modalities and the master plan for the development of the 70-acre land of Ram Janmabhoomi premises for discussion.
DNA
‘Hanuman Chalisa helps devotees, not devils’: Chouhan’s jibe at Kamal Nath [Video]

‘Hanuman Chalisa helps devotees, not devils’: Chouhan’s jibe at Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a jibe at Congress leader Kamal Nath over reciting Hanuman Chalisa. Chouhan said reciting Hanuman Chalisa helps devotees and not devils. "Kamal Nath was chanting Hanuman Chalisa. Hanuman Chalisa helps devotees and not devils. Jyotiraditya Scindia supported truth during Article 370’s abrogation. Scindia supported Ram temple construction for the people," Chouhan said. Kamal Nath had organized Hanuman Chalisa path on August 4. The Hanuman Chalisa path was done before Ram Temple bhoomi pujan. BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia also slammed Congress. Scindia said that Congress doesn’t deserve to be in power. "Congress leader apologized for not being able to control sand mafia. Cong has no right to be in power if they can’t control corruption. Scindia family has always opted for the path of truth. Jyotiraditya Scindia won’t sit quietly if there is injustice," he said.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:15Published
Ramjanmbhoomi issue prevailed for centuries, resolved peacefully: PM Modi [Video]

Ramjanmbhoomi issue prevailed for centuries, resolved peacefully: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day said that Ramjanmbhoomi issue that prevailed for centuries, has been resolved peacefully. "Construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya started 10 days ago. Ramjanmbhoomi issue that prevailed for centuries, has been resolved peacefully. The conduct of people of the country has been unprecedented and is an inspiration for future," said PM Modi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust created for the management of Ram Mandir, Ayodhya

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir construction begins [Video]

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir construction begins

The construction of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir has begun. The information was shared on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra's social media platform Twitter. The tweet reads, "Engineers from Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) Roorkee, Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Madras along with Larsen and Toubro (LandT) are now testing the soil at the mandir site. The construction work is expected to finish in 36-40 months.""The Mandir will be built by adhering to India's ancient and traditional construction techniques. It will also be built to sustain earthquakes, storms and other natural calamities. Iron won't be used in the construction of the mandir," said the tweet. Earlier, the members of Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust held meeting at Teen Murti Bhavan in New Delhi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:44Published
Covid: Ram Temple trust head Mahant Nritya Gopal Das tests positive in Mathura [Video]

Covid: Ram Temple trust head Mahant Nritya Gopal Das tests positive in Mathura

Ram Temple trust head, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, has tested positive for Covid-19. Das is the chief of Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust. 80-year-old Das is currently in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken detailed information on the health condition of Das. He has spoken to Mathura DM and Dr Trehan of Medanta hospital. Adityanath has also requested for immediate medical attention to Das at the facility. Das had recently shared dais with PM Modi and other VIPs at Ram Temple's groundbreaking ceremony. He was among the people on the stage at the ceremony in Ayodhya on August 5. Other VIPs included CM Adityanath, UP Governor Anandiben Patel and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. PM Modi had participated in bhoomi pujan and laid the foundation stone of Ram Temple. The construction of Ram Temple, which is being overseen by Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, has begun nine months after the Supreme Court verdict.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:23Published
Meet the woman who wrote Ramayana with 'ramnam', wants to gift it to PM Modi [Video]

Meet the woman who wrote Ramayana with 'ramnam', wants to gift it to PM Modi

A woman who had wrote the whole Ramayana with 'ramnam' want to gift it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Bhoomi Pujan of grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Anuradha Bansal said that she completed this unique Ramayana in year of 2012. From big words to each and every syllable has 'ramnam' on it even the images that she had drawn along with chapters. Anuradha belong to Gurukhpur and said, "I want to gift this Ramayana to PM Modi, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath and one copy to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:43Published

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

‘Follow Covid guidelines’: President Kovind, PM Modi extend Onam greetings [Video]

‘Follow Covid guidelines’: President Kovind, PM Modi extend Onam greetings

As devotees celebrated Onam amid Covid-19, President Ram Nath Kovind extended greetings on the occasion. The President called the festival a ‘symbol of our rich cultural heritage and an expression of our gratitude to Mother Nature at the arrival of the new crop’. PM Modi also greeted the entire nation on the occasion. “Greetings on Onam. This is a unique festival, which celebrates harmony. It is also an occasion to express gratitude to our hardworking farmers. May everyone be blessed with joy and best health,” PM Modi tweeted. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also greeted people on Onam. In Kerala, devotees visited temples following social distancing norms. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:21Published

PM Modi extends greetings on Onam

 rime Minister Narendra Modi offered his greetings to the people on the occasion of Onam on Monday, saying this is a unique festival that celebrates harmony.
IndiaTimes

President Kovind, PM Modi extend greetings on Onam

 President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of Onam.
DNA

Khilone pe charcha instead of pariksha pe charcha: Rahul

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday and said while students across the country were asking for a ‘Pariksha pe..
IndiaTimes

As Covid hits 87k medics, IMA asks PM for better care

 The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to PM Modi drawing his attention to over 87,000 healthcare workers who have got infected with Covid-19 and..
IndiaTimes

Ayodhya Ayodhya Metropolitan City in Uttar Pradesh, India

Now, SG declines nod to prosecute Swara Bhasker

 Solicitor general Tushar Mehta on Wednesday refused permission to one Usha Shetty to file a petition in the Supreme Court seeking initiation of contempt of court..
IndiaTimes

Plea in SC seeks direction for appointment of govt nominee to Ayodhya mosque trust

 A petition has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking a direction for the appointment of a government nominee to the Ayodhya mosque trust constituted for the..
DNA

Babri Masjid Demolition: Lucknow court likely to pronounce verdict in criminal case on Sept 30

 The case was first given until 31st August for the process of the trial to be completed. On Friday, the CBI had filed a report in a special court in connection..
DNA

Project management office

PRC holders too need domicile certificate for J&K jobs: Centre

 Union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) holders will also need J&K domicile certificate in order to apply for jobs and..
IndiaTimes
Ram Temple: Uma Bharti to skip 'bhoomi poojan' event amid Covid scare [Video]

Ram Temple: Uma Bharti to skip 'bhoomi poojan' event amid Covid scare

BJP leader Uma Bharti said that she will skip the 'bhoomi poojan' event in Ayodhya. The BJP leader tweeted that she is leaving for Ayodhya from Bhopal and she is afraid that she may come into contact with some Covid positive person. She added that she would not like to endanger PM Modi or any other person at the event. She said that she has informed the temple trust authorities and also the PMO that she would not be attending the bhoomi poojan event and would offer her prayers after PM Modi and others leave the spot. The former Union Minister said that she has been especially worried after news of Amit Shah and other BJP leaders tested positive for Covid on Sunday. Massive preparations are underway in Ayodhya for the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram Temple on August 5th. PM Modi and 200 other people are expected to attend the event. Security has also been tightened in and around the temple town in view of the event. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:31Published

Padma Shri Padma Shri Fourth highest civilian award in the Republic of India

Daily Punch - Kriti Sanon to join Hrithik Roshan in Krrish 4, Khaali Peeli to release on Zee5 [Video]

Daily Punch - Kriti Sanon to join Hrithik Roshan in Krrish 4, Khaali Peeli to release on Zee5

Kangana Ranaut says that Karan Johar's Padma Shri honor should be revoked after his recent film Gunjan Saxena drew flak for ‘undue negative portrayal’ of the Indian Air Force. And good news for Krrish franchise fans - reports suggest that Kriti Sanon might be one of the leads in Hrithik Roshan's superhero film. The hunt for the second leading lady is still on.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:18Published
Ram Janmabhoomi Trust invites Padma Shri recipient for Ram Temple ceremony [Video]

Ram Janmabhoomi Trust invites Padma Shri recipient for Ram Temple ceremony

Social activist Mohammad Sharif who is known for cremating over 25,000 unclaimed bodies has been invited for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple. Mohammad Sharif has been performing last rites of Hindu and Muslim bodies in Faizabad for the last 27 years. Ram Temple foundation stone laying ceremony will be held on August 05.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published

Mohammed Sharif (social worker) Indian social worker


Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected [Video]

Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected

From Ram Temple trust head getting infected to Congress slamming Kerala CM, here are the top updates of coronavirus pandemic. Head of Ram Temple trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was rushed to Medanta..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:48Published
Ram Temple trust head tests Covid positive, shared stage with PM Modi in Ayodhya | Oneindia News [Video]

Ram Temple trust head tests Covid positive, shared stage with PM Modi in Ayodhya | Oneindia News

The head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, the Ram Temple trust in Ayodhya, who shared stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other VIPs during the groundbreaking ceremony for..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:20Published
Peaceful resolution of Ram Temple problem should inspire us: Governor Arif Mohammed [Video]

Peaceful resolution of Ram Temple problem should inspire us: Governor Arif Mohammed

Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammed Khan on August 06 stated that people should feel happy that Ayodhya's Ram Temple problem resolved peacefully. Adding on it, he said the way the mosque and temple..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:34Published