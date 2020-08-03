Some people are linking Ram Lalla's green clothes with PM Modi: Ram temple trust member

Speaking on clothing that will adorn Ram Lalla, Rai said, "Some people are so perturbed by PM that they see him in their dreams and lose sleep over him.
They're linking green clothes of Lord Ram to PM.
It is unfathomable if they were influenced by green clothes or fear of PM.
It is not a matter pertaining to PMO, CM or the Trust.
The priest has been deciding the colour of clothes as per the day.
It is fixed.
He does not make changes under anyone's influence." "We have also invited Iqbal Ansari (former litigant in Ayodhya land dispute case) and Padma Shri, Mohammed Sharif to the foundation stone laying ceremony," he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a jibe at Congress leader Kamal Nath over reciting Hanuman Chalisa. Chouhan said reciting Hanuman Chalisa helps devotees and not devils. "Kamal Nath was chanting Hanuman Chalisa. Hanuman Chalisa helps devotees and not devils. Jyotiraditya Scindia supported truth during Article 370’s abrogation. Scindia supported Ram temple construction for the people," Chouhan said. Kamal Nath had organized Hanuman Chalisa path on August 4. The Hanuman Chalisa path was done before Ram Temple bhoomi pujan. BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia also slammed Congress. Scindia said that Congress doesn’t deserve to be in power. "Congress leader apologized for not being able to control sand mafia. Cong has no right to be in power if they can’t control corruption. Scindia family has always opted for the path of truth. Jyotiraditya Scindia won’t sit quietly if there is injustice," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day said that Ramjanmbhoomi issue that prevailed for centuries, has been resolved peacefully. "Construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya started 10 days ago. Ramjanmbhoomi issue that prevailed for centuries, has been resolved peacefully. The conduct of people of the country has been unprecedented and is an inspiration for future," said PM Modi.
The construction of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir has begun. The information was shared on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra's social media platform Twitter. The tweet reads, "Engineers from Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) Roorkee, Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Madras along with Larsen and Toubro (LandT) are now testing the soil at the mandir site. The construction work is expected to finish in 36-40 months.""The Mandir will be built by adhering to India's ancient and traditional construction techniques. It will also be built to sustain earthquakes, storms and other natural calamities. Iron won't be used in the construction of the mandir," said the tweet. Earlier, the members of Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust held meeting at Teen Murti Bhavan in New Delhi.
Ram Temple trust head, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, has tested positive for Covid-19. Das is the chief of Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust. 80-year-old Das is currently in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken detailed information on the health condition of Das. He has spoken to Mathura DM and Dr Trehan of Medanta hospital. Adityanath has also requested for immediate medical attention to Das at the facility. Das had recently shared dais with PM Modi and other VIPs at Ram Temple's groundbreaking ceremony. He was among the people on the stage at the ceremony in Ayodhya on August 5. Other VIPs included CM Adityanath, UP Governor Anandiben Patel and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. PM Modi had participated in bhoomi pujan and laid the foundation stone of Ram Temple. The construction of Ram Temple, which is being overseen by Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, has begun nine months after the Supreme Court verdict.
A woman who had wrote the whole Ramayana with 'ramnam' want to gift it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Bhoomi Pujan of grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Anuradha Bansal said that she completed this unique Ramayana in year of 2012. From big words to each and every syllable has 'ramnam' on it even the images that she had drawn along with chapters. Anuradha belong to Gurukhpur and said, "I want to gift this Ramayana to PM Modi, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath and one copy to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust."
As devotees celebrated Onam amid Covid-19, President Ram Nath Kovind extended greetings on the occasion. The President called the festival a ‘symbol of our rich cultural heritage and an expression of our gratitude to Mother Nature at the arrival of the new crop’. PM Modi also greeted the entire nation on the occasion. “Greetings on Onam. This is a unique festival, which celebrates harmony. It is also an occasion to express gratitude to our hardworking farmers. May everyone be blessed with joy and best health,” PM Modi tweeted. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also greeted people on Onam. In Kerala, devotees visited temples following social distancing norms. Watch the full video for more.
BJP leader Uma Bharti said that she will skip the 'bhoomi poojan' event in Ayodhya. The BJP leader tweeted that she is leaving for Ayodhya from Bhopal and she is afraid that she may come into contact with some Covid positive person. She added that she would not like to endanger PM Modi or any other person at the event. She said that she has informed the temple trust authorities and also the PMO that she would not be attending the bhoomi poojan event and would offer her prayers after PM Modi and others leave the spot. The former Union Minister said that she has been especially worried after news of Amit Shah and other BJP leaders tested positive for Covid on Sunday. Massive preparations are underway in Ayodhya for the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram Temple on August 5th. PM Modi and 200 other people are expected to attend the event. Security has also been tightened in and around the temple town in view of the event. Watch the full video for all the details.
Social activist Mohammad Sharif who is known for cremating over 25,000 unclaimed bodies has been invited for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple. Mohammad Sharif has been performing last rites of Hindu and Muslim bodies in Faizabad for the last 27 years. Ram Temple foundation stone laying ceremony will be held on August 05.
