PM Modi lays foundation of Ram Temple, says 'finally a temple for Ram Lalla' | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to Ayodhya after 29 years today for the Bhoomi Pujan or groundbreaking ceremony for a Ram temple.

PM Modi, in a gold kurta and white dhoti offered prayers and laid the foundation stone for grand temple at the site believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya.

PM Narendra Modi releases a commemorative postage stamp on the 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir' in Ayodhya.

President of Ram Mandir Trust Mahant Nitya Gopal Das, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, UP Governor Anandiben Patel and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat also present with him.

On the big Ram temple bhoomi poojan day in Ayodhya, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman showcased a rangoli or kolam on Lord Ram made at the little temple at her place.

