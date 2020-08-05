Global  
 

PM Modi lays foundation of Ram Temple, says 'finally a temple for Ram Lalla' | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:44s
PM Modi lays foundation of Ram Temple, says 'finally a temple for Ram Lalla' | Oneindia News

PM Modi lays foundation of Ram Temple, says 'finally a temple for Ram Lalla' | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to Ayodhya after 29 years today for the Bhoomi Pujan or groundbreaking ceremony for a Ram temple.

PM Modi, in a gold kurta and white dhoti offered prayers and laid the foundation stone for grand temple at the site believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya.

PM Narendra Modi releases a commemorative postage stamp on the 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir' in Ayodhya.

President of Ram Mandir Trust Mahant Nitya Gopal Das, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, UP Governor Anandiben Patel and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat also present with him.

On the big Ram temple bhoomi poojan day in Ayodhya, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman showcased a rangoli or kolam on Lord Ram made at the little temple at her place.

The Centre has accepted the Bihar government's request recommending a Central Bureau of Investigation enquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the Supreme Court was informed on Wednesday.

A massive explosion in Beirut kills at least 100 people and injured 4,000 others.

Exclusive: First picture of Ram Lalla Virajman at makeshift temple in Ayodhya

Today is a historic day for millions of Indians and devotees of Lord Ram as Prime Minister Narendra...
Grand temple will be built in Ayodhya for Ram Lalla who lived in tent for years: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (August 5, 2020) performed the ground-breaking ceremony...
Bhoomi Pujan: 'India has sent out message that matters can be resolved peacefully': CM Yogi [Video]

Bhoomi Pujan: 'India has sent out message that matters can be resolved peacefully': CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the occasion of foundation stone laying ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya while addressing the gathering said that India's democratic values has shown..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:28
'Ram lived under tent for years...': PM Modi on new temple, Covid 'maryada' [Video]

'Ram lived under tent for years...': PM Modi on new temple, Covid 'maryada'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the stage at the foundation-laying of the new Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. He called the shrine being built a 'modern symbol' of Indian..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 35:33
PM Modi lays foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya [Video]

PM Modi lays foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on August 5. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP Governor Anandiben Patel were present during the foundation..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15