Ram Temple trust head tests Covid positive, shared stage with PM Modi in Ayodhya | Oneindia News

The head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, the Ram Temple trust in Ayodhya, who shared stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other VIPs during the groundbreaking ceremony for a Ram Temple last week, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was among the five people on the stage at the grand ceremony at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on August 5.

The others on the stage were Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and RSS CHIEF Mohan Bhagwat.