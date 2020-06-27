Vivo pulls out of IPL, Chinese-owned Vivo pulls out amid row | Oneindia News
PM Modi to reach Ayodhya Wednesday morning to perform Ram Janmabhoomi Pujan; Vivo pulls out as title sponsor for IPL 2020 amid row between India and China; India's Covid recovery rate rises to 66.31%; Priyanka Gandhi says Lord Ram belongs to everybody; Aaditya Thackeray responds to Sushant Singh Rajput death allegations; KK Shailaja says Kerala not covering up Covid-19 deaths; Dharmendra Pradhan tests Covid positive and more news
