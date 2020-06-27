Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vivo pulls out of IPL, Chinese-owned Vivo pulls out amid row | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:01s - Published
Vivo pulls out of IPL, Chinese-owned Vivo pulls out amid row | Oneindia News

Vivo pulls out of IPL, Chinese-owned Vivo pulls out amid row | Oneindia News

PM Modi to reach Ayodhya Wednesday morning to perform Ram Janmabhoomi Pujan; Vivo pulls out as title sponsor for IPL 2020 amid row between India and China; India's Covid recovery rate rises to 66.31%; Priyanka Gandhi says Lord Ram belongs to everybody; Aaditya Thackeray responds to Sushant Singh Rajput death allegations; KK Shailaja says Kerala not covering up Covid-19 deaths; Dharmendra Pradhan tests Covid positive and more news #RamMandir #Janmabhoomi #VIVO

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

LK Advani records statement via video confrencing, IPL to start on September 19th | Oneindia News [Video]

LK Advani records statement via video confrencing, IPL to start on September 19th | Oneindia News

Another breather for the Rajasthan Congress rebel Sachin Pilot and another blow for the Gehlot camp as the Rajasthan High Court ruled that No action can be taken against Sachin Pilot and other rebel..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:04Published
J&K: 5 terrorists killed in J&K's Anantnag in last 24 hours | Oneindia News [Video]

J&K: 5 terrorists killed in J&K's Anantnag in last 24 hours | Oneindia News

Five terrorists have been killed in the last 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. The police said that Two terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Waghama area of Anantnag today...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:31Published
Chinese build helipad in Pangong Tso, Tuticorin custodial deaths spark row & more | Oneindia News [Video]

Chinese build helipad in Pangong Tso, Tuticorin custodial deaths spark row & more | Oneindia News

China sends signs of unwillingness to disengage as they are building a helipad in Pangong Tso, and troops have been increased on the southern bank of the lake; Custodial deaths of father and son has..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:55Published