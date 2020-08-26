India-China clash at Pangong-Tso, Indian soldiers block Chinese | Oneindia News
India-China clash at Pangong lake in Eastern Ladakh; Govt says Indian Army committed to maintaining peace but ill defend borders; Prashant Bhushan to pay Re 1 fine or face 3-month jail & ban; Amit Shah leaves AIIMS after 13-day post-Covid care; Suresh Raina reportedly left IPL after hotel room row?; Muharram procession in Hyderabad despite court's ban; Decline in Pranab Mukherjee's health & more news #IndiaChinaClash #PangongTso #PrashantBhushan