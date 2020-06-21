Ram Temple: Uma Bharti to skip 'bhoomi poojan' event amid Covid scare

BJP leader Uma Bharti said that she will skip the 'bhoomi poojan' event in Ayodhya.
The BJP leader tweeted that she is leaving for Ayodhya from Bhopal and she is afraid that she may come into contact with some Covid positive person.
She added that she would not like to endanger PM Modi or any other person at the event.
She said that she has informed the temple trust authorities and also the PMO that she would not be attending the bhoomi poojan event and would offer her prayers after PM Modi and others leave the spot.
The former Union Minister said that she has been especially worried after news of Amit Shah and other BJP leaders tested positive for Covid on Sunday.
Massive preparations are underway in Ayodhya for the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram Temple on August 5th.
PM Modi and 200 other people are expected to attend the event.
Security has also been tightened in and around the temple town in view of the event.
Bharatiya Janata Party's vice president Uma Bharti has fired a verbal attack on NCP leader Sharad Pawar's recent remark on Ram Temple. Hitting back at NCP leader Sharad Pawar's remark of building a temple will eradicate Corona; Bharti said, "This statement is against Lord Ram, not against PM Modi".
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and National vice president, Uma Bharti, on July 14, held Rahul Gandhi accountable for the political crisis in Rajasthan. While speaking to ANI in Bhopal, she said, "The whole crisis in Rajasthan is due to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his family because they insult young leaders and are jealous of them." "Gandhis only want those who do 'he he he' with them to stay in government," Uma Bharti added.
A restaurant in Jodhpur is making news for some of the dishes in its menu. This restaurant has found a unique way to spread awareness about the Covid pandemic. On their menu is a dish called 'covid curry' and a 'mask naan' that customers in their restaurant are finding fascinating. A customer who was at the restaurant said that she is impressed by the dish and also the preventive measures in place at the restaurant. The owner of the restaurant said that they want to spread a message about covid via food. He also stressed that they ensure proper sanitization and focus on hygiene to keep customers safe. The restaurant is also providing digital menus so people can access it on their phone and place their orders without having to use a physical menu. Over 42,000 Covid cases have been reported in the state of Rajasthan so far with over 690 fatalities. Over 29,900 people have also recovered from Covid in the desert state so far. Watch the full video for all the details.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. On Monday, Yediyurappa’s daughter also tested positive. The Karnataka CM in hospital and stable. He was advised by doctors to get admitted. The Karnataka CM has also asked people who met him recently to get themselves tested. Earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had tested positive for coronavirus. Shah is the first union cabinet minister to get infected. Shah had also attended the recent cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Home Minister was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after being advised by the doctors. Shah had shared the news on Twitter. On Sunday, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit was also infected. Purohit was asked to home-quarantine by the doctors after he showed mild symptoms of coronavirus
82-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur is fasting from past 28 years for the construction of Sri Ram Temple. The fast includes 'no consumption of grains; Urmila Chaturvedi consumed milk, curd and fruits for the past 28 years of her life. The fast will break only after she consumes 'prasad' from the Ram Mandir.
A clash broke out between two groups in Mukam road area of Cachar on August 02. The clash was over the obstruction of some religious youth who were putting up posters of the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple. Verbal argument went up to stone pelting. Tensions escalated when top police officials arrived to deal with the situation. At present the whole area is under the control of the armed paramilitary forces. The area has been sealed and curfew is imposed.
Uttar Pradesh Minister Kamal Rani Varun died of Covid in a hospital in Lucknow. The Technical Education minister tested positive for COVID-19 on July 18 was the only woman cabinet minister in the state. Kamal Rani reportedly had comorbities including diabetes, hypertension and hyperthyroidism. She was MLA from Ghatampur in Kanpur and had been elected to the Lok Sabha twice in the past. She was initially admitted to the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital but later had to be shifted to the SGPIMS. Condoling the death of the minister, President Ram Nath Kovind said she was well respected for serving people at the grassroots. PM Modi also tweeted to express condolences. Kamal Rani was among the 18 members inducted in the council of ministers headed by Adityanath on August 21, 2019, the first such reshuffle since the BJP government came to power in March 2017. CM Yogi Adityanath said that she was a very popular leader who always made the common person's interests her priority. Her death comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has crossed 89,000 with more than 1,600 fatalities. Watch the full video for all the details.
BJP National General Secretary Muralidhar Rao claimed that the Kerala gold smuggling case is also related to the financing network of terrorist organisations and demanded Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation. He said, "The way gold smuggling case has come into light, it is very evident that it is being done in an organised way. And not only smugglers, but officers from Chief Minister's office are also clearly giving them protection. It is also associated with the financing of terrorist organizations therefore we demand CM Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation."
Some cities of the country are witnessing weekend lockdowns and brief shutdowns in view of rising cases of coronavirus. Streets in Chennai on August 02 wore a deserted look as the state observes lockdown till August 31. Started from July 25, Bhopal is observing 10-day complete lockdown. People remained indoors and shops were closed ahead of Raksha Bandhan. Jammu and Kashmir government has extended the COVID-19 lockdown guidelines till August 5. The Union territory on August 02 recorded 613 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths taking the toll of total cases to 20, 972.
Streets were deserted on the occasion of Eid-al-Adah in Bhopal on August 01 after the state capital went into a complete 10-day lockdown in view of rising coronavirus cases. Bhopal's District Collector, Avinash Lavania, said, "I thank people for cooperating with us and celebrating the festival at their homes."
Congress leader Kapil Sibal lambasted at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent speech during all party meeting over recent India-China faceoff. The said, "Why did PM tell the all-party meeting that 'no one intruded our territory'? Why did PMO delete these words from the official statement? If 'no one intruded our territory', how did 20 soldiers die and 85 injured and how were 10 jawans and officers captured by Chinese?"
The temple town of Ayodhya is preparing with pomp for the foundation laying of the new Ram Mandir. Beautification work is being carried out along with improvement of basic civic facilities like roads...
Ahead of foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Mandir, Pandit Kalki Ram, President of Ramdal Seva Trust, collected clothes that were being prepared for Ram Lalla. Idol of Ram Lalla is likely to don..
Ayodhya DIG, Deepak Kumar on August 02 said that on foundation stone-laying ceremony of Ram Temple, not more than 5 people allowed to gather. "A protocol would be followed for the security of PM Modi..